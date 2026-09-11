From Shelter to Service: Boots joins Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital as Certified Therapy Dog

Submitted by Harris Regional Hospital & Swain Community Hospital

SYLVA, N.C.– Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital are welcoming a new four-legged member to their hospital communities. Boots, a certified therapy dog, will begin visiting patients at both hospitals, offering companionship, affection and a comforting presence during their hospital stay.

Boots’ journey to her new role began at Jackson County Animal Shelter, where she waited to find her forever home before being adopted by Lilly Ferguson, Regional Marketing Coordinator for Harris Regional Hospital, Haywood Regional Medical Center, and Swain Community Hospital. Boots has now been part of Ferguson’s family for three years, and her naturally calm, affectionate personality and love for people inspired Ferguson to pursue therapy dog registration with her.

“Boots has always had a naturally calm and gentle demeanor, and she genuinely loves being around people,” Ferguson said. “Over the years, I’ve watched how patient she is with children and adults and how naturally she gravitates toward someone who may need a little extra attention. She seems to sense when someone is having a hard day and will sit beside them or snuggle a little closer. Those qualities are a big part of what made me realize therapy work could be a great fit for her.”

Boots will visit patients at Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital, providing opportunities for positive interaction and companionship. Her visits are another way the hospitals can support a welcoming, compassionate environment for patients and families.

“Providing excellent care is about caring for the whole person and recognizing the small things that can make a hospital experience a little more comfortable,” said Ashley Hindman, chief executive officer of Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital. “Boots brings a calm and friendly presence that we hope will brighten our patients’ days and provide moments of comfort and connection. We’re excited to welcome her to Harris and Swain and introduce her to the patients and families we have the privilege of serving.”

For Ferguson, seeing Boots step into this role is especially meaningful because of where her story began.

“Knowing where Boots started makes this opportunity even more special,” Ferguson said. “She waited in the shelter for someone to choose her, and now she has the chance to bring comfort and happiness to people throughout our community. She has brought so much joy to my life over the last three years, and I’m excited for our patients to get to know her, too.”

Patients and visitors may begin seeing Boots and Ferguson during therapy dog visits at Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital.