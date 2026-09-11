“A caring space”: From Darkness Into Hope event held in Cherokee

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – “We gather today in honor and in memory of Cynthia Saunooke. We gather with purpose to strengthen relationships, fight stigma, share resources, and remind one another that hope and healing are possible…this is a caring space,” said Jais Crusenberry, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), as he opened a very impactful event.

The From Darkness Into Hope Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention Event was held on the Oconaluftee Island Park in Cherokee, N.C. on the afternoon of Tsoine Iga (Wednesday), Duliisdi (Sept.) 10.

Crusenberry, who served as emcee for the event, further stated, “I have learned this – healing is not waiting for the rain to stop. It is realizing that we do not have to stand in the storm alone. Seeking help was not a failure of strength. It was one of the strongest and most life-giving decisions that I have made. Sometimes strength is finally admitting that the rain is heavy, opening the door, and allowing someone to bring you inside.”

The event, organized by the THIP (Tribal Health Improvement Plan) Mental Health Team of the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) Division, featured education on mental health and suicide prevention. Collaborative organizations for the event included: the Cynthia Saunooke Foundation, EBCI Public Health & Human Services Division, Cherokee Youth Center Boys and Girls Club of America, Generation Schools, and the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority.

EBCI Ugvwiyuhi Michell Hicks commented, “An event like this gives us an opportunity to speak openly about something that touches every family, truly every family, in Cherokee and in our community. Sometimes, we don’t realize the impact. When you think about mental health and think about suicide, addiction, you think about trauma and depression – these are topics that obviously, again, impact us all. And there’s no way to avoid them. There’s no way that we hide from them and the pain just disappears. If anything, silence can make that burden even more difficult.”

He added, “Our resilience has always included the ability to depend on one another. There is a reason gadugi remains such an important Cherokee value…there are people among us shouldering pain that we may never see. They may be sitting beside us at work, standing next to us at the ball game, eating dinner with us, or living under the same roof. Sometimes, the people who appear to have everything together are fighting battles privately that no one gets to see, no one knows about, unfortunately, sometimes until it’s too late. That means we have a responsibility to pay attention to each other, to make the phone call, to reach out when someone has gotten quiet, to listen when somebody tells us they’re having a hard time.”

Ava Walkingstick, Teen Miss Cherokee 2025-26 and a senior at Cherokee High School, spoke on “Social Media and Mental Health” and the affects of bullying. “Bullying isn’t just a word, it’s an action. It’s a way for someone to let off steam or handle their hurt or even show that they’re strong when they really feel weak.”

She went on to say, “Today, we see bullying online, on SnapChat, on Instagram, and everywhere else. We see bullying in the schools, at work, in public, in stores. What some people don’t get is that bullying is everywhere and continues to be that way because some people don’t get asked the question we get asked, ‘are you ok?’. Some people don’t get to feel that safe place like everyone else because maybe they don’t have anyone.

Every day, I try and say a positive thing to each and every one I can because you never know who may need it. Bullying is serious and we need people like you all who are here today to help with that. Spread the word. Stand up for someone. Recognize it and do something about it. Because, I guarantee you, that it could change a life. Be there for one another and listen because listening could go a long way.”

Joe Lambert, Ananlenisgi Galvgwodiyu training/event supervisor, told the crowd, “There are two things that we need to look out for. There’s emergency warning signs. If somebody is actively threatening to harm themselves – like looking for weapons or talking about a plan, or making plans…if something like that is happening, call 911. Get people there to help with that. You can also call the hospital. They have a crisis response team.

The early warning signs that we look for are a little more hidden. The biggest one that I always tend to catch first is withdrawing from people, starting to isolate themselves. Then, behaving recklessly like spending all their money and not paying their bills, or extreme mood swings. Or, a general extreme change in behavior…at that point in time is a good time to start the conversation.”

Lambert added, “When we’re getting people help, there are some things we have to think about when we listen to them. We’ve got to be non-judgmental. The people that are struggling, their feelings are valid. We’ve got to validate the feelings that they are having, and talk to them, and just let them know that they are seen.

Why do we need to talk about suicide? Number one, it’s the leading cause of death in our affected communities. It kills more than anything. Number two, talking about it dispels myths and it reduces the stigma of talking about it. It makes it easier for people to seek help. They don’t feel as weak. They don’t feel that shame if we reduce the stigma about asking for help. Then, open conversations and opportunities for education are important. The more people know about what services they have and what help and supports they can lean on, the more lives are saved because of it.”

Other speakers at the event included:

Shalana Yates, WCU Cherokee Center director, “Carrying Their Story: Hope, Healing, and Remembrance”

Miranda Stamper, Cherokee High School varsity women’s basketball coach, and Ahli-sha Stephens, CHS varsity cross country and track coach, “Mental Health and Physical Toughness: What Makes a Champion”

Katrina “The Wesa” Neff, Indige-queer, Galvgwodiyu LCL, “LGBTQIA and Mental Health”

Marissa Bradley-Ward, Western Regional Administrative Assistant at Tohi Edasdi Recovery Community Center, “Hope and Healing, Mental Health and Substance Use”

Jay Eagleman, EBCI Human Resources benefits specialist, “Burnout – Protecting Your Mental Health in the Workplace”

Shelby Parker, Cherokee Choices program assistant, “Connection and the Effects of Stress and Trauma

The event’s core planning team, according to information provided by event coordinators, included: Jennifer Oskins, Gwynne Wildcatt, Michael Quillen, Stephanie French, Daisy Garcia, Brianna Lambert, Athena Arkansas, Emily Moore, Chelsea Hemphill, Stacy Smith Leford, Laura Crowe, Torrie Dorschug, Lakota Grindstaff, and Lucian Davis.

Numerous EBCI tribal programs, as well as programs from around western North Carolina, set up informational booths at the event including: Acquoni Baptist Church, Charles George VA Medical Center, Cherokee Water, Cherokee Tribal EMS, EBCI Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program, EBCI Tribal Foods, EBCI Tribal Option, Hawthorn Heights WNC, Community Alternative of NC (ResCare), Abound Health, Analenisgi, Amivie, EBCI IDD Project Team, Qualla Boundary Autism Support Group, Tsalagi Public Health, EBCI Syringe Services Program, EBCI Human Resources, Cherokee Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Vocational Opportunities of Cherokee, EBCI Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center, Heartfelt Haywood, Healthy Blue NC, Qualla Boundary MMIW, TERO Mother Town Healing Project, Tribal In-Home Care, Tsali Manor West Senior Citizens Center, WNC Alliance, Youth Villages, Waterfalls Baptist Church, Reflections of Inspiration, Swain Community Outreach, UNITY Healing Center, WCU Cherokee Center, WCU Dept. of Social Work, WCU Native Health Program, Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness, Senior Life Solutions, Snowbird/Cherokee County Community Health, Resources for Resilience, Qualla Boundary Head Start and Early Head Start, Cherokee Choices, Cherokee Youth Center, CC Row, Qualla Boundary Public Library, Community Painting with Brooklyn Brown Bigmeat, and RezHope Recovery and Consulting Services.

The following resources were shared at the event: