OBITUARY: Dwaine “Flea” George

Dwaine “Flea” George, 46, of the Birdtown Community, passed away peacefully with family by his side Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. A native of Cherokee he was the son of Patty Buchanan of Cherokee.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Missy Miller.

He is survived by his three children, Peyton George (Cheyanne) of Cherokee, Paige Fitzsimmons (Michael) of Florida, Jade Miller of Bryson City, Carmen Whitefield (John); grandchildren, Greyson, Azrael, Elora, Lucy, Gavin, Leon, Mason, and Kaitin; brothers and sisters, Bunny George, Nicky George, Justin Buchanan (Kelsey), Omer Buchanan (Misty), and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Harley Maney and JT Lambert will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

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