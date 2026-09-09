Cherokee Police Commission Duliisdi meeting held

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.—The Cherokee Police Commission monthly meeting was held on the afternoon of Taline Iga (Tuesday), Duliisdi (Sept.) 8 in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room. Gahvsgi (Chairperson) Anita Lossiah called the meeting to order at 12 p.m.

Secretary Israel Rodriguez led roll call. Commissioners in attendance were Rick Queen (Wayohi, Wolftown), Regina Rosario (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Treasurer Kym Parker (At-Large), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), Gahvsgi Anita Lossiah (Elawodi, Yellowhill), Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Secretary Israel Rodriguez (At-Large), and Taline Gahvsgi (Vice Chairperson) Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown).

Guests in attendance were Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Assistant Chief of Police Josh Taylor, CIPD Attorney Cody White, Tribal Prosecutor Hayden Duncan, Tribal Alcohol Law Enforcement Agent Norman Reed Jr., Pat Oocumma and Lois Dunston.

The agenda was approved with a motion by Crowe seconded by Queen.

The previous meeting minutes were approved with a motion by Crowe seconded by Rosario.

Oocumma and Dunston from the Family Safety Advisory Board presented their recommendation for at least three social workers, no less than two, to become imbedded employees of the CIPD within the next two years. They said social workers are needed to address trauma of the victims of crimes and to assist CIPD officers with navigating difficult situations. Asst. Chief Taylor said he has advocated for social workers for CIPD for years and he is glad that Oocumma and Dunston are bringing their recommendation forward. He requested that they sit down with him to discuss position descriptions and funding. They scheduled a meeting for Taline Iga, Duliisdi 15 at 9 a.m.

Sasha Watty, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) from Tsisqwohi, gave a community comment to the commission that did not occur in closed session, but was given off the record.

CIPD said they would provide their monthly report by Tsungilosdi (Friday). Chief of Police Carla Neadeau had deaths in her family and could not provide the report at the meeting.

Tribal ALE Agent Norman Reed Jr. provided the ALE report. He shared that ALE is beginning to use electronic citations. His report was accepted with a motion by Parker seconded by Crowe.

Rosario requested more roadblocks in Aniwodihi. She also raised concerns that there were people sleeping on benches and in the bamboo at the Oconaluftee Island Park.

Johnson said speeding continues to be a problem in Kolanvyi.

The commission is scheduling a meeting with the Office of the Tribal Prosecutor, the Office of the Attorney General, the Office of the Principal Chief and Vice Chief, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council), and Cherokee Supreme Court Chief Justice Bradley Letts to discuss criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country.

The commission is also forwarding a list of questions to Cherokee Tribal Court to obtain information about the processes and training for magistrates.

The meeting adjourned at 2 p.m. with a motion by Crowe seconded by Parker.