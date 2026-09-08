Mary Louise Martin (Locust), age 91, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Mountain View of Bryson City after a period of declining health.

Mary was born June 22, 1935, to the late McKinley Locust and the late Mabel Buff Locust.

She is survived by her children, Ellen Herron; granddaughter, Vivian Simpson (David); and grandson, R. J. Hensley, of Whittier, NC; her brothers, Kenneth Earl Locust, Johnson Locust, McKinley Locust, Rufus Locust, and Stanley Locust; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many aunts, nieces, and nephews also survive.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A visitation will be held at Long House Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with burial at the Locust Family Cemetery.