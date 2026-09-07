FOOTBALL: Cherokee wins Battle of the Nations

Photos by Scott McKie B.P.
One Feather Asst. Editor
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves), representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, defeated the Choctaw Central Warriors, representing the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, in overtime 28-27 to win the Annual Battle of the Nations trophy. The game was held at Ray Kinsland Stadium in Cherokee, N.C. on the evening of Friday, Sept. 4.
The game went into overtime tied at 20-20. Choctaw got the ball first in overtime and scored on a 9-yard pass from Tehkyius Primer to Koi Denson. The PAT was good and Choctaw led 27-20.
Then, it was Cherokee’s turn for a possession in overtime. Anitsvyasdi quarterback Dillon Beam scored on a 3-yard run. Cherokee then rolled the dice and went for the two-point conversion. Beam ran around the right end for the two-point to give the Anitsvyasdi the win and the Battle of the Nations trophy for the next year.
SCORING SUMMARY
By Sheena Brings Plenty, One Feather assistant
1st Quarter
– 7:38 – CHOCTAW – Tekhyius Primer 40-yard pass to Koi Denson. PAT good. Choctaw 7 Cherokee 0.
2nd Quarter
– 11:47 – CHOCTAW – Tyreke Ben 60-yard run. PAT good. Choctaw 14 Cherokee 0.
– 9:11 – CHEROKEE – Dillon Beam 19-yard run. PAT good. Choctaw 14 Cherokee 7.
3rd Quarter
– 9:52 – CHEROKEE – Kingston Welch 30-yd run. PAT good. Cherokee 14 Choctaw 14.
4th Quarter
– 6:47 – CHOCTAW – Primer 25-yard pass to Ben. PAT blocked. Choctaw 20 Cherokee 14.
– :19 – CHEROKEE – Welch 2-yard run. 2-point conversion no good. Cherokee 20 Choctaw 20.
OT
– CHOCTAW – Primer 9-yard pass to Denson. PAT good. Choctaw 27 Cherokee 20.
– CHEROKEE – Beam 3-yard run. 2-point conversion good by Beam. Cherokee 28 Choctaw 27.
FINAL SCORE: Cherokee 28 Choctaw 27
GAME STATISTICS
Provided by Cherokee Central Schools
Note: Stats were not available for Choctaw Central by press time.
PASSING: Cherokee – Dillon Beam 6 of 14, 110 yds
RUSHING: Cherokee – Kingston Welch 23 carries, 241 yds, 2 TD, long of 44; Dillon Beam 10 carries, 61 yds, long of 19; Kaden Cucumber 1 carry, 6 yds; Nashoba Tushka 2 carries, 5 yds; McKyan Panther 1 carry, 2 yds
RECEIVING: Cherokee – Nashoba Tushka 3 rec, 96 yds; Kaden Cucumber 2 rec, 9 yds; Kingston Welch 1 rec, 5 yds
KICK RETURN: Cherokee – Kimo Sokol 3 for 26 yds, long of 13
PUNT RETURN: Cherokee – Kimo Sokol 1 for 8 yds
DEFENSIVE STATS: Cherokee –
- Siah Teesateskie 8 tacklesm 1 PBU
- Zaynon Taylor 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB pressure
- Greyson Ledford 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
- Drallen Ledford 5 tackles, 2 QB pressures, 1 blocked PAT
- Spencer McCoy 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 PBU
- Kingston Welch 4 tackles
- Levi Tramper 4 tackles, 2 QB pressures
- Cain Welch 3 tackles
- Dillon Beam 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB pressure
- Kimo Sokol 3 tackles, 1 PBU
- Preston Roach 2 tackles
- Waya Hernandez 2 tackles
- Felix Lossiah 2 tackles
- Noah Watty 2 tackles, 1 INT
- Kaden Cucumber 2 tackles, 1 PBU
- Trenten Larch 1 tackle
- Nakai Pheasant 1 tackle, 1 onside kick recovery
- John Gloyne 1 tackle
- Aiden Larch 1 tackle
KICKOFFS: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 4 for 174 yds, long of 55
PUNTS: Siah Teesateskie 3 for 89 yds, long of 33
EXTRA POINTS: Jonathan Escobar 2-2 PAT, Dillon Beam 1 two-point conversation run (game winner)