FOOTBALL: Cherokee wins Battle of the Nations

Photos by Scott McKie B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves), representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, defeated the Choctaw Central Warriors, representing the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, in overtime 28-27 to win the Annual Battle of the Nations trophy. The game was held at Ray Kinsland Stadium in Cherokee, N.C. on the evening of Friday, Sept. 4.

The game went into overtime tied at 20-20. Choctaw got the ball first in overtime and scored on a 9-yard pass from Tehkyius Primer to Koi Denson. The PAT was good and Choctaw led 27-20.

Then, it was Cherokee’s turn for a possession in overtime. Anitsvyasdi quarterback Dillon Beam scored on a 3-yard run. Cherokee then rolled the dice and went for the two-point conversion. Beam ran around the right end for the two-point to give the Anitsvyasdi the win and the Battle of the Nations trophy for the next year.

SCORING SUMMARY

By Sheena Brings Plenty, One Feather assistant

1st Quarter

– 7:38 – CHOCTAW – Tekhyius Primer 40-yard pass to Koi Denson. PAT good. Choctaw 7 Cherokee 0.

2nd Quarter

– 11:47 – CHOCTAW – Tyreke Ben 60-yard run. PAT good. Choctaw 14 Cherokee 0.

– 9:11 – CHEROKEE – Dillon Beam 19-yard run. PAT good. Choctaw 14 Cherokee 7.

3rd Quarter

– 9:52 – CHEROKEE – Kingston Welch 30-yd run. PAT good. Cherokee 14 Choctaw 14.

4th Quarter

– 6:47 – CHOCTAW – Primer 25-yard pass to Ben. PAT blocked. Choctaw 20 Cherokee 14.

– :19 – CHEROKEE – Welch 2-yard run. 2-point conversion no good. Cherokee 20 Choctaw 20.

OT

– CHOCTAW – Primer 9-yard pass to Denson. PAT good. Choctaw 27 Cherokee 20.

– CHEROKEE – Beam 3-yard run. 2-point conversion good by Beam. Cherokee 28 Choctaw 27.

FINAL SCORE: Cherokee 28 Choctaw 27

GAME STATISTICS

Provided by Cherokee Central Schools

Note: Stats were not available for Choctaw Central by press time.

PASSING: Cherokee – Dillon Beam 6 of 14, 110 yds

RUSHING: Cherokee – Kingston Welch 23 carries, 241 yds, 2 TD, long of 44; Dillon Beam 10 carries, 61 yds, long of 19; Kaden Cucumber 1 carry, 6 yds; Nashoba Tushka 2 carries, 5 yds; McKyan Panther 1 carry, 2 yds

RECEIVING: Cherokee – Nashoba Tushka 3 rec, 96 yds; Kaden Cucumber 2 rec, 9 yds; Kingston Welch 1 rec, 5 yds

KICK RETURN: Cherokee – Kimo Sokol 3 for 26 yds, long of 13

PUNT RETURN: Cherokee – Kimo Sokol 1 for 8 yds

DEFENSIVE STATS: Cherokee –

Siah Teesateskie 8 tacklesm 1 PBU

Zaynon Taylor 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB pressure

Greyson Ledford 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Drallen Ledford 5 tackles, 2 QB pressures, 1 blocked PAT

Spencer McCoy 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 PBU

Kingston Welch 4 tackles

Levi Tramper 4 tackles, 2 QB pressures

Cain Welch 3 tackles

Dillon Beam 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB pressure

Kimo Sokol 3 tackles, 1 PBU

Preston Roach 2 tackles

Waya Hernandez 2 tackles

Felix Lossiah 2 tackles

Noah Watty 2 tackles, 1 INT

Kaden Cucumber 2 tackles, 1 PBU

Trenten Larch 1 tackle

Nakai Pheasant 1 tackle, 1 onside kick recovery

John Gloyne 1 tackle

Aiden Larch 1 tackle

KICKOFFS: Cherokee – Jeron Martens 4 for 174 yds, long of 55

PUNTS: Siah Teesateskie 3 for 89 yds, long of 33

EXTRA POINTS: Jonathan Escobar 2-2 PAT, Dillon Beam 1 two-point conversation run (game winner)