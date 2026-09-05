OBITUARY: Phillip Charles Pheasant

Phillip Charles Pheasant, 58, unexpectedly joined the love of his life, Valencia, in Heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. A resident of Snowbird and Big Cove Communities in his younger days, and a current resident of the Birdtown Community in Cherokee, he was the son of the late Charles and Allene Ledford Pheasant.

Phillip has had a lifetime career as a mechanic which began at 5 or 6 years old when he would squeeze between his dad and uncle Calloway when they would be under the hood of a car working. He was a mechanic at Tribal Motor Pool for 28 years, and prior to that he worked at Les Murphy’s garage. He enjoyed working on cars, motorcycles, and side by sides.

Phillip was an active member of Native Street Machines and Big Injun Racing and played stickball for Kolanvyi. His car shows, Harley racing, riding motorcycles and riding side by sides with family members and friends are what he enjoyed most. He also enjoyed wood carving and was a member of Qualla Arts & Crafts Mutual, Inc., where his carvings didn’t stay on the shelves very long before being purchased.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Driver and Nettie Swayney Pheasant and Mason and Lillian Teesateskie Ledford; sister, Faye; nephew, Chuck; niece, Clarysta; great niece, Dalilah; brother-in-law, Kent Huskey; uncles, Jesse, Perry, Jimmy, and Scott Pheasant, David Ledford; aunts, Velma Lossiah, Lisa Queen; and most recently his second mom, Regina “Rick” Ledford.

He is survived by his children, ImaDeanne Sequoyah, Dana Pheasant (Kurt), Jayda, Philicia, Lilliana, and Zedeki Pheasant, all of Cherokee; siblings, Sharri and Rita Pheasant, Carla Neadeau (Roger), David Pheasant, and Devona Toineeta (Sam); grandchildren, Tyler Wolfe, Achaia Johnson, Addison, Kylond, and Alencia Stewart, Taiven, Adaya, and Dusty Watty, Zoey, Darius, Violet, and Solomon Finger; great grandchild, Zahra Wolfe; aunts, Rosie Sneed, Lula Ledford, Christine Walkingstick, Anita Parnell, and Ollie Pheasant; uncles, Driver Jr., George, and Daniel Pheasant and his second dad, Calloway Ledford, Sr.; special brothers, Calloway Jr., Allen, Mark, and Chris Ledford; special sisters, Diane Driver and Connie Cooper; and too many nieces and nephews.

The body will be placed at Big Cove Gym with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 to await the hour of service on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. Services will be officiated by Pastor Rex Sellers.

Pall bearers will be Brian Mathews, Woody McConnell, Tre Toineeta, Gary Wiggins, Shane Owle, Corey Hill, and Elias Watkins.