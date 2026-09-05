Co-author of ‘Riding the Trail’ to sign books at Sequoyah Birthplace Museum

Submitted by Sequoyah Birthplace Museum

VONORE, Tenn. – The annual Remember the Removal bike ride is one the most significant journeys young Cherokees can take as they retrace the Trail of Tears through seven states and learn the history of how Cherokees were removed to Indian Territory in 1838.

That story is in the new book “Riding the Trail: Cherokees Remember the Removal” by Cherokee author Traci Sorell and Cherokee journalist Will Chavez. Through stories and numerous photos, readers can learn how the ride began in 1984, how it continues today and what it means to the youth who take part.

At 10 a.m., Oct. 1, a book signing for “Riding the Trail will take place at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore with Will Chavez in attendance.

Chavez coordinated the bike ride for six years helping to train the riders and ensuring each ride was successful. He was a rider on the original 1984 team.

Sorell followed the 2021 RTR team to document behind the scenes of what happens to a rider from being selected, studying history, studying the Cherokee language and training for the nearly 1,000-mile ride that begins in New Echota, Georgia, and ends three weeks later in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Sequoyah was born near the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum site in 1776. The mission of the museum is to promote the understanding and appreciation of the history and culture of the Cherokee Indians in Eastern Tennessee, particularly the life and contributions of Sequoyah. The museum collects, preserves, interprets and exhibits objects and data that support this mission.

For more information visit the museum’s website at www.sequoyahmuseum.org or contact the museum at (423) 884-6246. The museum is located off U.S. Hwy. 411 in Vonore on Hwy 360.

“Riding the Trail: Cherokees Remember the Removal” is available now and can be found at bookstores and at retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Hudson Booksellers, Powell’s, Target and Walmart.