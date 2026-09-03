Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Social Media round-up: August 2026

Compiled by ROBERT JUMPER

One Feather Editor

Note: Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks maintains a Facebook page to share public information. This report recaps the postings on his page.

Aug. 1: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks stopped by the 25th Annual Talking Trees Trout Derby. He thanked everyone who made it possible and those who attended.

Aug. 2: An update to the Tsisqwohi “Birdtown” Community concerning possible traffic disruption along Eagle Nest Drive due to replacement construction on a section of culvert and the installation of drainage grates.

Aug. 3: Announcement that the Back-to-School event was being moved to the 4th due to weather predictions.

Aug. 4: Congratulations to EBCI Summer Internship Program participants. Another announcement acknowledging that this day is the Back-to-School event. A separate post announced the distribution of “Rezzy and Educated” shirts at the event. Also, a post regarding a water service outage in the Saunooke Village area due to a fire hydrant replacement.

Aug. 5: Announcement of a temporary Acquoni Road closure due to unstable ground conditions. A separate announcement thanked those involved in executing the Back-to-School event. A separate announcement stated that Acquoni Road would be open throughout the day on August 6, then on August 7, the daytime closure would resume. A separate post stated that Ugvwiyuhi Hicks stopped by the Cherokee Indian Police Department’s Meet & Greet and thanked Chief Neadeau, officers, and everyone involved.

Aug. 6: A post congratulating Jeron Martens for representing the United States at the 23rd FIPS-Mouche Youth World Fly Fishing Championship in Ireland. A separate post emphasizing Acquoni Road temporary closure of Acquoni Road on the night of Aug. 6 and advising that, upon reopening, the road would remain open for a week. A separate notice for low water pressure or temporary interruption in water service in the casino area due to damage to a main water line. A separate post and another acknowledgement of the Back-to-School event, thanking Cherokee Central Schools and event organizers.

Aug. 7: A notice that construction work would resume on Johnson Arch Road to complete work on water and sewer infrastructure; projected completion the first week of September.

Aug. 10: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks and tribal leadership attended the first day of Cherokee Central Schools, welcomed the students, and thanked the teachers, staff, administrators, parents, and families. A separate post documented Ugvwiyuhi Hicks’ welcoming speech at the 2026 NACD Southeast Region meeting, representing conservation districts across nine states.

Aug. 11: Board appointment opening announcement; Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise.

Aug. 12: Release congratulating Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Nation, on her victory in Minnesota’s Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.

Aug. 13: A post with a picture and progress announcement at the Cultural Grounds (formerly Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds). The update stated that a water line has been relocated, and restroom foundation and plumbing work was completed.

Aug. 16: A post with a traffic advisory for US 441 Business road closure for sewer line installation.

Aug. 18: A post of pictures and a statement, “We had the opportunity to visit with students at Robbinsville and Swain and wish them well as they get back to the classroom,” wishing them a successful year. A separate post thanking Tribal Construction, Water and Sewer, and the Cherokee Indian Police Department for coordinating the completion of a new sewer connection (US 441 Business).

Aug. 20: A post to celebrate the grand opening of Sandy Ridge Racing and the beginning of quarter horse racing in eastern Kentucky. Ugvwiyuhi Hicks thanked all involved and said financial assessment is ongoing and that tribal government will do what is in the best interests of enrolled members.

Aug. 25: A post to note the passing of Dolly Parton. Ugvwiyuhi Hicks said, “On behalf of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, I extend my condolences to her family, friends, and everyone mourning her loss. We are grateful for all she gave to this region and to the world. She will be greatly missed”.

Aug. 26: He attended the groundbreaking of the new IDD Enrichment Center. He said, “This center will expand services and support for individuals with developmental disabilities and autism and their families here in our community. With the groundbreaking complete, renovations will now begin at the former dialysis center, followed by staff recruitment, hiring, and training in the coming months”.

Aug. 27: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks recognized Elders Day, stating, “Our elders have spent their lives contributing to our families and communities, and we are stronger because of them. We have a responsibility to honor their contributions, listen to them, and make sure they are supported and cared for”.

Aug. 29: He attended a celebration event at Western Carolina University, “Fill the Western Sky”. He said, “The relationship between WCU and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians continues to grow stronger. As neighbors, we share a commitment to education, opportunity, and the future of Western North Carolina. I’m proud of the work we continue to do together and look forward to building on this partnership for generations to come. Congratulations to Chancellor Brown and the entire WCU community on this incredible milestone!”

Aug. 30: Ugvwiyuhi Hicks attended the first WCU football game of the season, with Chancellor Kelli Brown and Senator Kevin Corbin. He said, “I want to thank Senator Corbin for his continued support of WCU and his commitment to the growth and success of Western North Carolina. The relationships between our Tribe, the University, and our regional partners are important ones, and they continue to create opportunities that strengthen our communities”.

Aug. 31: He welcomed NC Representative Jennifer Balkcom (R-Dist. 117, NC House) to the Council House. He said, “We had a good conversation about the priorities of the EBCI and ways we can continue working together for our people and Western North Carolina. I appreciate her taking the time to stop by Cherokee and visit with us.”