SPEAKING OF FAITH: What Motivates You? Part 2 of 3

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture references: Colossians 3:2, Deuteronomy 8:17-18, Proverbs 16:2, Proverbs 8:13, Romans 12:2, Matthew 6:1, Psalms 139:23-24, Philippians 4:20

Can you define the following words: pride, arrogance, narcissism, egotism, conceit, and vanity? I can do it with one word…sin. Do any of these sins cloud your judgment? Do any of these sins separate you from God as you become your idol? These are dangerous grounds, and Satan uses these sins to slip in the cracks of our mentality and thought processes. You may get praise, make more money, get a raise, applause, or recognition for your talent, looks, performance, or work. But is that why you do it? That’s the tricky question for yourself. Why?

“And lest thou say in thy heart, My power and the might of my hand hath gotten me this wealth. But thou shalt remember Jehovah thy God, for it is he that giveth thee power to get wealth; that he may establish his covenant which he swore unto thy fathers, as at this day.” Deuteronomy 8:17-18

Since we were very young, the world has drilled these attitudes into our heads. You’ve been told you need to compete, you must get the prize, you must be first, and you must be better than the next person. Ever feel that pressure from your parents, peers, coaches, or teachers? We all have at some time in our lives. We see it as encouragement and love from those who want us to succeed and produce. To become the best we can be. But then, the praise becomes a drug, the desire to receive it becomes our addiction, and soon, the talents and gifts we received from God to glorify Him get lost in even thinking about Him at all.

“All the ways of a man are clean in his own eyes; But Jehovah weigheth the spirits.” Proverbs 16:2

Related story: remember Whitney Houston? One of the most talented voices people have ever heard. Her story is tragic, but she falls right into this narcissistic kind of pride and gets sucked down by Satan. An entire world watched as she rose to heights unseen before her time and then self-destructed and died from a drug overdose. She used her God-given talent and beauty at the beginning of her career as a Gospel singer, glorifying Jesus. Then came fame, money, pride, more fame, and ultimately death. How did she lose her way?

Lord, God, and Father, today I pray that You would show me where my heart is when it begins leaning toward the wrong motivations. Lord, I ask that You remind me and prick my heart when I motivate others to think wrongly about themselves or others. Guard me against these sins and lies that Satan whispers in my ears or when my tongue gets out of control. I don’t want to be this kind of sinner. Thank You, Lord, to know I can ask You for anything in Your will, and You will grant it. Grant these to me today and forevermore.

“Search me, O God, and know my heart: Try me, and know my thoughts; And see if there be any wicked way in me, And lead me in the way everlasting. Psalms 139:23-24