Dinilawigi authorizes tribal programs to apply for six grants totaling $3.8 million

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) has authorized several tribal programs of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) to apply for a total of six grants that would benefit the EBCI community.

Each of the seven resolutions passed were submitted by Brandi Claxton, EBCI secretary of treasury, on behalf of the respective tribal program. They were approved unanimously as part of the consent agenda during the regular session of Dinilawigi on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Individual resolution numbers were not stated during the session, and they were not made available to the One Feather by press time.

Item 24 authorizes the EBCI TERO Program to seek a $300,000 grant from the Bureau of Indian Affairs “to support tribal workforce development programs that prepare participants for employment in high-demand industries, including construction and infrastructure trades as well as STEM workforce opportunities.”

There is not a grant match required.

Item 25 authorizes the EBCI Transit Program to seek a $950,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) “to purchase new transit vehicles and assist with covering operational expenses that support transportation services.”

The resolution further states, “An estimated $200,000 in personnel costs will be covered by this grant, and there is no grant match required.”

Item 26 authorizes the EBCI Transit Program to seek a $528,000 grant from the FTA “to purchase replacement transit vehicles and new ADA-compliant vans to support continued transportation services on the Qualla Boundary.”

The resolution further states, “No personnel costs will be covered by this grant, and there is a grant match required in the estimated amount of $132,000.”

Item 27 authorizes the EBCI Tribal Historic Preservation Office (THPO) to seek a $100,000 grant from the National Park Service “to assist in protecting and promoting Cherokee heritage and traditional practices”.

There is not a grant match required.

Item 28 authorizes the EBCI Health Delivery Administration Program to seek a $1,500,000 grant from the Public Health Infrastructure Grant (PHIG) Tribal Implementation Center Program. The whereas section of the legislation states, “The Health Delivery Administration Program has identified a funding opportunity from the Public Health Infrastructure Grant Tribal Implementation Center Program, administered by the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) in collaboration with the association of State and Territorial Officials (ASTHO), the National Network of Public Health Institutes (NNPHI), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to support tribally-led public health data modernization projects.”

There is not a grant match required.

Item No. 29 authorizes the EBCI Cherokee Indian Housing Division (CIHD) to seek a $500,000 grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The whereas section of the legislation states, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Cherokee Indian Housing Division (CIHD) is responsible for addressing the diverse housing needs of EBCI members by providing housing and homeownership opportunities and promoting the preservation and rehabilitation of housing stock.”

It adds that the grant would be used “to address needs identified through the Public Health and Human Services Tribal Health Improvement Plan (THIP) assessment.”

There is not a grant match required.