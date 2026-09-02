Visit Cherokee NC upcoming events

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Below is a current list of events from Visit Cherokee NC occurring during September and October in Cherokee, N.C.:

Friday, Sept. 4 Music by the River with the Bradley Dulaney Band from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cherokee Welcome Center. The Bradley Dulaney Band plays a mix of contemporary Christian, Christian rock, and classic hymns.

Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6, the 2026 Anthony Toineeta Memorial 7 Clans Rodeo at 181 Tsali Boulevard.

Saturday, Sept. 5 Music by the River with Club Rewind from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cherokee Welcome Center. Club Rewind plays hits from the ‘80’s.

Saturday, Oct. 10, Dylan Scott will headline the 114th Annual Cherokee Indian Fair at 1501 Acquoni Road. Scott is a country music singer based in Nashville, Tenn.

Go to Visit Cherokee, NC to learn more.