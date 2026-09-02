OBITUARY: Jeffrey Allen Best

Jeffrey Allen Best, age 37, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.

Jeffrey was born May 2, 1989, to the late Jeff Best and Kathleen Smith. He loved playing music and singing. He was very proud to be a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. He loved his kids more than life itself. He will be remembered forever for his contagious laugh and sense of humor. He never met a stranger. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kristy Best; aunt, Shirley; nephew, Aden Dalton; uncles, Billy Joe and Jerry; and cousin, Toby Joe.

He is survived by his wife, Trista May Best; sons, Bailey Loveday of Knoxville, Tenn.; Waya Best of Tuckasegee, N.C.; and Coleston Howell of Waynesville, N.C.; and daughters, Riley Loveday of Knoxville, Tenn., and Alyssa Williams of Robbinsville, N.C. He is also survived by his mother, Kathleen Smith; his Nana, Aunt Corky; his uncles, Gilbert, Buford, and Tom; his aunts, Janice and Alice; his special cousins, Stephanie Smith, Brittany Hornbuckle, Jamie Swayney, and Bill Henderson; and his brother-in-law, Colby Bennett.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 in the Chapel of Longhouse Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery, 10 Swayney Road, Cherokee, NC.

Long House Funeral Services, Cherokee, N.C., is in charge of arrangements.