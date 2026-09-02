Marcin Bachleda-Blaszczak confirmed safe outside of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — After a multi-day search, Marcin Bachleda-Blaszczak was confirmed safe on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 2 in North Carolina outside of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The National Park Service is grateful to everyone who assisted in the search by submitting tips and spreading the word, as well as to the many park rangers, volunteers and partner agencies who assisted with the search.

The incident is still under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.