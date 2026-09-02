Dinilawigi approves legislation to separate Qualla Boundary and Snowbird libraries

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Going forward, the Qualla Boundary Public Library and the Snowbird Community Library will operate as separate tribal programs of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) with their own budgets. Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) approved Res. No. 289 unanimously during its regular session on Wednesday, Sept. 2 that made the separation official.

The legislation was submitted by Chi Shipman, Qualla Boundary Public Library manager; and Zena Rattler, Snowbird Community Library manager.

Shipman commented during discussion on the resolution, “The purpose of this resolution is to clarify the historical and current organizational relationship between the Qualla Library and the Snowbird Community Library. In June 1979, the Qualla Boundary Public Library separated from the state library system and established its own library board of trustees. At that time, the Snowbird Community Library was established and designated as a branch of the Qualla Boundary Public Library. And since that time, the organizational structure and operation of the two libraries have evolved. The Snowbird Community Library is no longer an operating branch of the Qualla Boundary Public Library. Rather, the Qualla Boundary Public Library and the Snowbird Community Library function as separate public libraries each serving the unique needs of its respective community in maintaining its own budget, operation, and financial resources.

The resolution is intended to formally clarify and document the current status of the two libraries to ensure that the organizational records accurately reflect the present-day structure. Both the Qualla Boundary Public Library and the Snowbird Community Library are recognized as public libraries and are listed as such in state library databases. Clarifying their status within the EBCI will provide greater accuracy and consistency of official records and it will strengthen our ability to independently pursue grants, funding opportunities, partnerships, resources, and other benefits that are available to public libraries.”

Shipman added, “This resolution has not diminished the long-standing relationship or shared history between our two libraries. Instead, it formally recognizes the current status as separate public libraries within the EBCI, each with its own responsibilities, resources, and authority to serve the community.

We’ve been separated since 2015. We’re just trying to clean up the code that’s there.”

Res. No. 289 states at the end, “The Tribal Council hereby reaffirms that the Qualla Boundary Public Library and the Snowbird Community Library are, and remain, public libraries of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, as originally established by Res. No. 140 (1979), and that the Snowbird Community Library is not a branch of the Qualla Boundary Public Library but a separate tribal program with its own leadership and operating budget.”