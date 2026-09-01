This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

Disinterment beginning for 12 students buried in Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery

The ninth repatriation of students who died at Carlisle Indian School is beginning Sept. 1. There are 12 students who will be returned to their homelands over the course of six weeks.

Read more: Final Journey: Carlisle begins its ninth repatriation of students who never made it home – ICT

Dallas Cowboys waive Shiyazh Pete

Shiyazh Pete made history with his NFL debut last week as the first Navajo NFL player. It was announced this week that the Dallas Cowboys released Shiyazh Pete. Pete is still eligible to sign with a new team.

Read more: Shiyazh Pete released by Dallas Cowboys, Xavier Guillory signs to Baltimore Ravens practice squad – ICT

FBI announces $25K reward for information regarding six MMIP cases

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) put up a minimum $25,000 reward for information in connection to six Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples’ cases: Emily Pike (murdered), Logan Warrior Goings (murdered), Maleeka Boone (murdered), Mary Johnson Davis (murdered), Angel Beach (murdered), and Sa’Wade Birdinground (missing).

Read more: FBI Puts Up Minimum of $25K Reward for Six Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Cases – Native News Online