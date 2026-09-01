OBITUARY: Regina “Granny Rick” Ledford

Regina “Granny Rick” Ledford, 76, of the Big Cove Community, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Driver and Nettie Pheasant. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Samuel Ledford; great grandchildren, Mathias and Reagan Reed; siblings, Jesse, Charles, Perry, Scott, Jimmy, and Lisa.

She is survived by her children, Diane (Frank) Driver, Calloway Jr. (Shelly) Ledford, Allen (Lisa) Ledford, Mark (Karla) Ledford, Christopher (Joni) Ledford; grandchildren, Kelly, Heather (Clayton), Callie (Jared), Chloe, AJ (Joanna), Shayna, Bryce, Seth, Taryn (Dalen), Mason, Drallen, Hayes (Ryen), Jade, Madison, Logan (Kyla), Tsisqua, Ogana; great grandchildren, Lawson, Rowen, Alpha, Kingston, Greyson, Lennox, Amiri, Addisyn, Thea, and Keldon; siblings, Driver (Selene) Pheasant of Cherokee, George Pheasant of Cherokee, Daniel (Amy) Pheasant of Indiana, Anita (Rick) Panell of Cherokee, Ollie Pheasant of Cherokee; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Straight Fork Baptist Church. Pastor Harley Maney will officiate with burial at Pheasant Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Church.

Pallbearers will be AJ, Bryce, Seth, Hayes, Tsisqua, Ogana, and Drallen.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Kingston, Greyson, and Lawson.