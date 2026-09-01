OBITUARY: Kenneth “Kenny” Lee Baum Jr.

Kenneth “Kenny” Lee Baum Jr. went home to be with our Creator on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Chesapeake, Va. He was born on Feb. 28, 1989, to his loving parents, Wendy Stamper-Baum and Kenneth Lee Baum Sr.

Kenny was a proud member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in Cherokee, N.C. He was a courageous man with a heart of gold, a generous soul, and a magnetic personality that drew people to him.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jean C. Stamper-Sill; grandfather, Norman E. C. Sill; paternal grandmother, Carolyn Davis; maternal great-grandparents, Roxanna Standingdeer-Stamper and Robert F. Stamper Sr.; paternal grandparents, C.O. and Ruth Swanson; and his uncle, Robert F. Stamper Jr.

Kenny will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife, Leilani Baum; his three sons, Kenneth Lee Baum III, Kullen Lee Baum, and Kole Luca Baum; and his sisters, Kandace Tyler (William), Ashley Welty (Ross), and Samantha Baum of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He will also be lovingly remembered by his nieces, Danika Tyler and Olivia Staggs; nephews, William Tyler, Noah Cannon, Zak Barr, and Tanner Barr; and his aunts and uncles, Penny Barr (Howard), Deb Stamper, Dave Stamper (Alyne), and Jeanne Beck-Stamper. Also among those who will cherish Kenny’s memory is Shayla Fisher, the mother of his son, Kenneth Lee Baum III, and a dear friend to the family.

Kenny’s most cherished gifts in life were his three boys. He also loved spending time with his family, especially their time at Sumo’s, and he enjoyed making memories with the many friends who meant so much to him. He considered several of his closest friends to be like brothers. Among his dearest friends were Steffan Griffery, Josh Wilson, and Kyle Blanchard.

Kenny’s love for his family, his boys, and his friends was at the heart of who he was. The memories he created, the laughter he shared, and the love he gave will remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

In honor of Kenneth’s life, a public visitation will be held at the Princess Anne Chapel on Friday, Sept. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Family and friends are invited to gather, share their memories, and celebrate Kenneth’s life during this time.

A graveside service will follow on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Colonial Grove Memorial Park at 2 p.m., where Kenneth will be laid to rest.

After the graveside service Kenny’s family would like you all to join them at Inland Reef (Kenny’s favorite spot) for a Celebration of Life, 1949 Lynnhaven Pkwy #1588 , Va Beach, VA.