Kituwah, LLC. gives update during Reports to Council

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Luke Swimmer, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and vice president of marketing and communications at Kituwah, LLC., provided an update during Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Reports to Council on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Swimmer said the Authentic Brands Group (ABG) Inaugural Externship finished in June, which included a cohort of EBCI high school students who visited an external advertising firm in New York City as part of a summer program through Kituwah, LLC. They are looking to recruit students for the next cohort.

He said the new Kituwah, LLC. office building should be completed at the end of September or early October.

During the 114th Annual Cherokee Indian Fair, Kituwah, LLC. will participate in the parade, and they have donated some inflatables for Children’s Day.

Swimmer said the 407: Gateway to Adventure leasing representative is NAI Koella RM Moore. 407: Gateway to Adventure is 200 acres of land in Sevierville, Tennessee, which is open for commercial leasing including entertainment, restaurants, attractions, retail, and more.