North Carolina State Elections Early Voting Details

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT
One Feather Reporter
CHEROKEE, N.C.—The North Carolina State Board of Elections early voting begins Oct. 15 for the November general election. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Other important upcoming dates include:
Sept. 4 Absentee ballots must be available and distributed to military and overseas voters.
Oct. 9: Voter registration deadline (5 p.m.)
Oct. 15: In-person early voting begins; same-day registration available.
Oct. 20: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.)
Oct. 31: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.).
Nov. 3: Election Day
Nov. 3: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.).
Seats up for election include:
One U.S. Senate seat
14 U.S. House seats
One N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice seat
Three N.C. Court of Appeals Judge seats
50 N.C. Senate seats
120 N.C. House seats
Local judges and district attorneys
County offices like sheriffs, county commissioners, and Board of Education members
Municipal elections in some jurisdictions
Voting location in Cherokee for Swain County voters:
Peaches Squirrell Sports & Recreation Complex
1212 Birdtown Rd.
Cherokee, N.C. 28719
Find your poll locations here.