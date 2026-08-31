North Carolina State Elections Early Voting Details

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.—The North Carolina State Board of Elections early voting begins Oct. 15 for the November general election. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Other important upcoming dates include:

Sept. 4 Absentee ballots must be available and distributed to military and overseas voters.

Oct. 9: Voter registration deadline (5 p.m.)

Oct. 15: In-person early voting begins; same-day registration available.

Oct. 20: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.)

Oct. 31: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.).

Nov. 3: Election Day

Nov. 3: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.).

Seats up for election include:

One U.S. Senate seat

14 U.S. House seats

One N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice seat

Three N.C. Court of Appeals Judge seats

Statewide referendum

50 N.C. Senate seats

120 N.C. House seats

Local judges and district attorneys

County offices like sheriffs, county commissioners, and Board of Education members

Municipal elections in some jurisdictions

Voting location in Cherokee for Swain County voters:

Peaches Squirrell Sports & Recreation Complex

1212 Birdtown Rd.

Cherokee, N.C. 28719

Find your poll locations here.