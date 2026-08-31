National Park Service proposes rule to expand bicycle and E-bike access in National Parks

WASHINGTON – The National Park Service announced a proposed rule on Monday, Aug. 31 to expand bicycle and e-bike access and make it easier for visitors to enjoy America’s national parks. The proposal would remove unnecessary reviews and requirements for bicycle use across the National Park System, allowing NPS to manage its resources more efficiently and streamline the approval of new opportunities for visitors to use and enjoy their parks. Consistent with President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 14314, Making America Beautiful Again by Improving Our National Parks, Executive Order 14192, Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation, and Executive Order 14219, Ensuring Lawful Governance and Implementing the President’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ Deregulatory Initiative, the proposed rule would remove redundant procedural requirements that do not adhere to law and policy and cause unnecessary delays and administrative costs. It would create a clear and consistent baseline for allowing bicycle and electric bicycle (e-bike) use on roads, parking areas, and trails within park areas. “America’s national parks should be easy to access and enjoy,” said Jessica Bowron, exercising the delegated authority of the director of the National Park Service. “This proposal would create a simpler, more consistent approach to bicycle and e-bike access across the national park system, making it easier for visitors to access the incredible landscapes, history, and recreation opportunities our parks have to offer while also allowing parks to manage their resources more efficiently.” The proposed rule will be available for a 60-day public review and comment period to help inform the agency’s consideration of the proposal. The NPS will carefully review public comments before making any final decisions. For more information, please visit www.federalregister.gov. – National Park Service release