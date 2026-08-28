This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

Shiyazh Pete makes NFL debut

Shiyazh Pete, Navajo Nation and Salish, and an offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, took the field against the Seattle Seahawks Aug. 15, resulting in a standing ovation from members of the Navajo Nation who attended the game in droves.

Read more: Dallas Cowboys rookie Shiyazh Pete makes Navajo Nation history in NFL debut

Trump signs executive order to change Lake Ontario to Lake America

On Thursday, Aug. 27, President Donald J. Trump signed Executive Order 14420 titled, “Honoring the American History of the Great Lakes and Renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America.” Lake Ontario got its name from the Wendat word, Ontari’io.

Read more: Trump Signs Executive Order to Change Lake Ontario to Lake America – Native News Online

Cherokee National Holiday right around the corner

The Cherokee Nation’s 74th Annual Cherokee National Holiday celebration is next week, Sept. 4 through Sept. 6. This year’s theme is: “Together: A legacy of community, family & culture.”

Read more: About | Cherokee National Holiday