Ring Ceremony held for 1A/2A Indoor Track State Champion Joscelyn Stamper

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – A ring ceremony was held for Cherokee High School Senior Joscelyn Stamper, who won first place in shot put at the NCHSAA 1A/2A Indoor Track State Championship with a throw of 36’7”. Stamper’s throwing coach, Mike Winchester, was also presented with a ring at the ceremony held Thursday, Aug. 27 ahead of the Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) Varsity Volleyball Match in Charles George Memorial Arena. Stamper is the starting middle for the volleyball team and helped secure the victory over Swain Co.

A multi-sport standout, Stamper now has a total of seven state championships: three in basketball, two in shot put and two in discus. Stamper’s mother, Miranda Long Stamper, won two state titles in discus while at Cherokee High School, and went on to play basketball and throw at Western Carolina University.

Stamper said, “Hard work wins! I know that if I am out working everyone in the state, I will have a chance at winning, in the weight room and in the ring. Luckily, I have a coach (Mike Winchester) who is willing to put in the work alongside me, even when he doesn’t have to. Like on days off, weekends, and early releases, we still go throw and lift. When the school is closed down, my mom and dad will go out in our yard at home and retrieve for me. I’m blessed in that sense!”

Stamper continued, “This particular state championship, Indoor Shot Put, was my first championship in shot put. It’s not my best event, so I did have to focus on the event more in the weight room. Adam Jaimez’s weightlifting program and putting in specific shot put work afterwards with Mike has been instrumental. Also, thank you to family, the community, and CCS [Cherokee Central Schools] for their continued support. Thank you!”

Stamper surpassed her first shot put state championship throw this spring with a throw of 39’0.5” at the 2A NCHSAA Outdoor State Championship, earning first place.