CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee teams place at TCEC Jaguar Jungle Run

One Feather Staff Report

MURPHY, N.C. – The Cherokee High School (CHS) and Middle School (CMS) cross country teams participated in the Tri-County Early College (TCEC) Jaguar Jungle Run on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Kyla Keel-Aguilera, CHS Anata Anitsvyasdi (Lady Braves), took first place in the high school girls race to lead her team to a second place finish with 75 points. The CHS Anitsvyasdi (Braves) took third place in the high school boys contest with 96 points.

The CMS Anata Anitsvyasdi took second place in the middle school girls contest with 48 points, and the CMS Anitsvyasdi took third place in the middle school boys contest with 92 points.

The following results, per milesplitnc.com, show the top seven finishers in each race plus all Cherokee finishers:

High School Boys

1 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam, 17:18.90

2 – Nathan Frederick, Robbinsville, 17:50.36

3 – Benjamin Frederick, Robbinsville, 17:50.91

4 – Maddux Oakey, Union Co., 18:00.21

5 – Oliver Hillman, Union Co., 18:13.40

6 – Landon Boxberger, Robbinsville, 18:20.16

7 – Andrew Nushtayev, Union Co., 18:21.21

11 – Wanei Sneed, Cherokee, 19:06.80

25 – Vincent Walker, Cherokee, 21:24.39

35 – Carlito Perez, Cherokee, 23:04.57

37 – Jeshua Lossiah, Cherokee, 23:11.47

40 – Chaz Martens, Cherokee, 23:35.11

47 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 23:58.21

59 – Trae Drakeford, Cherokee, 24:59.03

68 – Lucas Myers, Cherokee, 26:52.55

79 – Jae McMillan, Cherokee, 29:52.53

Team Scores

1 – Union County 33

2 – Robbinsville 45

3 – Cherokee 96

4 – Hiwassee Dam 108

5 – Swain County 122

6 – Summit Charter 156

7 – Towns County 197

8 – Nantahala 206

High School Girls

1 – Kyla Keel-Aguilera, Cherokee, 22:47.80

2 – Laney Scoggins, Copper Basin, 23:45.46

3 – Sophia Smith, Tri-County, 24:22.51

4 – Neva Brott, Union Co., 24:42.56

5 – Rebecca Carver, Carolina Mountain XC, 24:52.66

6 – Tessa Schurter, Union Co., 25:00.24

7 – Ellie Kusch, Carolina Mountain XC, 25:18.52

12 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 22:47.80

21 – Angelica A-kwi-na, Cherokee, 28:39.02

36 – Story Martens, Cherokee, 32:06.41

39 – Makeena Armachain, Cherokee, 34:14.58

Team Scores

1 – Union County 25

2 – Cherokee 75

3 – Copper Basin 76

4 – Robbinsville 87

5 – Towns County 95

Middle School Boys

1 – Gage Jones, Hayesville, 11:44.18

2 – Uweleuga Swimmer, Cherokee, 11:48.00

3 – Jackson Badger, Hayesville, 12:29.02

4 – Miles Sturgeon, Union Co., 12:35.56

5 – Anthony Page, Hiwassee Dam, 12:37.37

6 – Eli Danico, Hayesville, 12:40.37

7 – Andres Ramirez, Cherokee, 12:55.65

21 – Catche Tiger, Cherokee, 14:15.25

36 – Bryson Beach, Cherokee, 15:32.70

39 – John Beheler, Cherokee, 15:42.39

49 – Wyatt Moore, Cherokee, 16:48.56

50 – Kabiru Beheler, Cherokee, 16:49.59

57 – Sean Slee, Cherokee, 17:29.51

61 – Kaeson Reed, Cherokee, 17:57.87

64 – Elia Teesateskie, Cherokee, 18:49.44

68 – Tokahey Grant, Cherokee, 19:21.37

70 – Charlie Driver, Cherokee, 19:32.10

71 – Peyton Arch, Cherokee, 19:40.25

75 – Andre Williams, Cherokee, 20:36.10

80 – Alex Holiday, Cherokee, 22:21.87

Team Scores

1 – Hayesville Middle 31

2 – Swain Middle 72

3 – Cherokee Middle 92

4 – Union County Middle 96

5 – Hiwassee Dam Middle 118

6 – Mountain Discovery Charter School 140

7 – Robbinsville Middle 160

Middle School Girls

1 – Kree Stephenson, Swain, 13:28.01

2 – Kennedy Roper, Swain, 13:42.38

3 – Eliza Meiners, Carolina Mountain XC, 13:52.17

4 – Mercy Lawless, Swain, 14:13.28

5 – Hinlee Taylor, Cherokee, 14:46.91

6 – Bristol Armachain, Cherokee, 15:18.13

7 – Charlotte Davis, Robbinsville, 15:20.48

8 – Kimbo Crowe, Cherokee, 15:31.52

9 – Jolyssa Hernandez, Cherokee, 15:40.86

21 – Nikola Thomas, Cherokee, 17:48.22

23 – Kaylahni Williams, Cherokee, 18:17.77

24 – Penelope Stamper, Cherokee, 18?19.03

26 – Jacqueline Arch, Cherokee, 18?21.69

29 – Reece Williams, Cherokee, 18:36.47

34 – Izley Bell, Cherokee, 19:04.45

41 – Saneglina Hernandez, Cherokee, 19:59.04

43 – Taya Jackson, Cherokee, 20:13.36

46 – Mali Smith, Cherokee, 20:37.58

49 – Savannah Driver, Cherokee, 21:08.29

61 – Taylah Ingram, Cherokee, 23:17.55

64 – Klarajane Hernandez, Cherokee, 23:47.19

70 – Jalen Taylor, Cherokee, 25:20.60

71 – Marley Murphy, Cherokee, 25:42.80

76 – Kinley Crowe, Cherokee, 27:44.61

79 – Tinley Ross, Cherokee, 31:04.65

Team Scores

1 – Swain Middle 42

2 – Cherokee Middle 48

3 – Robbinsville Middle 87

4 – Carolina Mountain XC 90

5 – Murphy Middle 122

6 – Union County Middle 125