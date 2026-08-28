COMMENTARY: When storms strike, don’t let scammers rip you off

By MIKE CAUSEY

N.C. Insurance Commissioner

As September arrives, we’re reminded that we’re just halfway through hurricane season. This year’s tropical season has been comparatively mild, meteorologists tell us, primarily because of the effects of El Nino, an irregular weather pattern that disrupts typical regional and global weather patterns.

These El Nino weather patterns won’t keep other forms of hazardous weather from occurring. We still have our share of severe thunderstorms, with the possibility of tornados occurring. Wind and rain from those storms can topple trees and damage our property.

As we’ve seen in the past, disaster can bring out the best in people. North Carolinians will come out to help their neighbors.

Disaster also seems to bring out the scammers, those who will use disaster and misfortune as an opportunity to rip off people in need.

If a storm has damaged your property, don’t let con artists make you a victim.

One common scheme is for scammers to take advantage of homeowners who have roof damage. Here are a few suggestions that can help keep you from falling prey to scammers’ tactics:

Watch out for contractors or roofing representatives going door-to-door after a disaster.

Call your insurance agent or insurance company before signing a contract or paying for repairs.

Don’t let the contractor work directly with your insurance company unless your agent gives approval.

Work with only licensed and insured contractors.

Get more than one estimate. Don’t be pushed into signing a contract right away.

Get everything in writing. The cost and the type of work to be done, time schedule, guarantees, payment schedule and other expectations should be detailed.

Require references and check them out.

Check out roofing companies through the Better Business Bureau or through online clearinghouses. Don’t be afraid to Google the business.

Ask to see the salesperson’s driver’s license. Write down the license number. Also take down his or her license plate number.

Never sign a contract with blanks. Fraudulent contractors may enter unacceptable terms later.

Never pay a contractor in full or sign a completion certificate until the work is finished.

Beware of an unsolicited salesperson offering to go up on your roof to inspect it for storm damage. Our fraud fighters have actually caught some scammers climbing up on a roof and creating damage where none existed before.

For homeowners trying to figure out how to recover from a disaster, this can seem overwhelming. If you’re unsure what to do or feel uneasy about an unsolicited representative, trust your instincts. Call your insurance agent. You may also call the Department of Insurance and speak to a consumer specialist.

You may call the Department of Insurance weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (855) 408-1212. You may also visit us online at www.ncdoi.gov.

To report suspected roofing or contractor fraud, contact the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at (888) 680-7684.