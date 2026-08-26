OBITUARY: Harold Dean Adams

Harold Dean Adams, 76, of Bryson City, N.C., passed away from this world on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. He was preceded in death by his parents Ethel and G.T. Adams of the Kirklands Creek Community.

In his passing he leaves behind his Love, Kathleen Burns; his siblings, Delores Bradley of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Bill Adams of Danville, Va., Dennis Adams of Whittier, N.C., Carolyn Williamson of Bryson City, and Lynn Adams Ward of Bryson City. His children include Heather Adams Monteith of Mills River, and Bradley Adams of Bryson City; and extended family children include Jonathan Sherrill and Aleisha Kirkland both of Bryson City.

Harold was a kind, loving, family man who was blessed with numerous Nieces and Nephews, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Grandchildren include Anna Marie Reid, Kendra Crowe, Naven Sherrill, John Thomas Reid, Mya and Levi Adams. Great Grandchildren include Hadleigh Sherrill, Dayson Sherrill, and Poppy Crowe.

Harold was born in Cherokee, N.C. in 1950 and spent time as a child living in Germany while G.T. was stationed there. He graduated from Swain County High School in 1968 and attended Western Carolina University before being drafted into the United States Army during Vietnam. He would serve as an MP at Fort Riley, Kansas. Harold was a modern-day Renaissance man who was proficient in everything from shooting pool and playing softball to hardscaping, fly fishing, and cooking. Known for his love of plants and landscaping, he was often found walking around town making sure his flowers and baskets looked great (and they always did) or in one of his favorite coffee shops fellowshipping with friends.

Harold will be missed by friends and family alike. His calm demeanor, fierce loyalty, humor, and kind words will live on in us all.

Please feel welcome to share any stories or memories you may have for Harold at the service on Friday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. at Crisp Funeral Home.