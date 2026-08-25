Park invites public review of Floodplain Statement of Findings for Oconaluftee River Trail Improvements

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park continues planning for future improvements to the Oconaluftee River Trail. As part of this planning process the park is inviting public review of the Oconaluftee River Trail Floodplain Statement of Findings. The document will be available for review through Sept. 7.

The Oconaluftee River Trail is a 1.6-mile-long pedestrian and bike trail that connects to the park’s Oconaluftee Visitor Center and Mountain Farm Museum to downtown Cherokee, North Carolina. More than 100,000 people use the trail each year.

Portions of the trail are located within the Oconaluftee River floodplain. The Statement of Findings documents how the National Park Service evaluated flood risks and potential impacts of the trail improvements on the floodplain.

The proposed improvements to the Oconaluftee River Trail would improve connectivity with the gateway community of Cherokee, increase accessibility, repair riverbank erosion, and enhance trail safety and the visitor experience. The park requested public input on the proposed trail improvements in Spring 2026. After considering public input, the NPS will complete the design and compliance processes and work to identify funding for construction.

To review the Floodplain Statement of Findings, visit the National Park Service Planning, Environment and Public Comment website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/ORT through Sept. 7.