OBITUARY: Douglas Eugene Ashe

Douglas Eugene Ashe, 65, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, at his residence after a brief illness, surrounded by his loved ones.

Douglas was born on Dec. 26, 1960, in Asheville, N.C., to the late Jack and Evelyn Smith. He was a graduate of Emmanuel Baptist University and the owner of Ashe Flooring Company. He enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Smith and David Ashe.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Laura Ann Ashe; five sons, Douglas Ashe, Daniel Ashe, Brian Ashe, Edward Nock and Matthew Nock; and two daughters, Jessica Link and Ashley Nock. He is also survived by his three brothers: Wade Smith, Jackie Smith, and Jay Smith; his sister: Scarlett Daugherty; and his grandchildren: Aidan Browder, Layla Ashe, Scarlett Ashe, Mason Ashe, Ely Nock, Jullian Nock, Amber Nock, Bellarose Nock, Michael Link, Cody Smith, Callie Lawrence, Felicity Lawrence, Octavia Nock, and Liam Nock. In addition, he is remembered by many nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Long House Funeral Services in Cherokee, N.C.

Long House Funeral Services in Cherokee, N.C., is in charge of arrangements.