FOOTBALL: Cherokee outlasts N.Buncombe in 2OT thriller

Photos by Scott McKie B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. – The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) defeated the North Buncombe Blackhawks 66-60 in a double overtime thriller at N.Buncombe High School on the evening of Friday, Aug. 21. Cherokee’s Kingston Welch rushed 27 times for 208 yards and 6 touchdowns including the game-winner in double overtime.

The scoring summary was done by One Feather staff, and the following statistics were provided by Cherokee High School Athletics. Note: There are no time stamps on the scoring summary due to the fact that the N. Buncombe High School scoreboard was not working during the game.

PHOTO ALBUM

Scoring summary

1st Quarter

– Cherokee: Drallen Ledford 53-yard run. Point-after good by Jonattan Escobar. Cherokee 7 N. Buncombe 0.

– Cherokee: Kingston Welch 5-yard run. Escobar kick good. Cherokee 14 N. Buncombe 0.

– N. Buncombe: Lucas Keever 32-yard pass to Elias Otis. Point-after good by Noah Hinch. Cherokee 14 N. Buncombe 7.

– N. Buncombe: Keever 25-yard pass to Otis. Hinch kick good. Cherokee 14 N. Buncombe 14.

2nd Quarter

– N. Buncombe: Keever 26-yard pass to Otis. Extra point no good. N. Buncombe 20 Cherokee 14.

– N. Buncombe: Hinch field goal good. N. Buncombe 23 Cherokee 14.

3rd Quarter

– Cherokee: Tsula Howlingcrane runs the opening kickoff back 94 yards. Two-point conversion good by Welch. N. Buncombe 23 Cherokee 22.

– Cherokee: Dillon Beam 24-yard run. Escobar kick good. Cherokee 29 N. Buncombe 23.

– N. Buncombe: Kyngston Denson 33-yard run. Point-after good by Hinch. N. Buncombe 30 Cherokee 29.

– N. Buncombe: Keever 1-yard run. Extra point no good. N. Buncombe 36 Cherokee 29.

4th Quarter

– Cherokee: Welch 2-yard run. Two-point conversion good by Welch. Cherokee 37 N. Buncombe 36.

– Cherokee: Welch 7-yard run. Escobar extra point good. Cherokee 44 N. Buncombe 36.

– N. Buncombe: Denson 54-yard run. 2-point conversion good by Keever. Cherokee 44 N. Buncombe 44.

– Cherokee: Welch 7-yard run. 2-point conversion good by Welch. Cherokee 52 N. Buncombe 44.

– N. Buncombe: Keever 25-yard pass to Otis. 2-point conversion good by Keever. Cherokee 52 N. Buncombe 52.

OT

– N. Buncombe: Denson 3-yard run. 2-point conversion good by Collier Laughinghouse. N. Buncombe 60 Cherokee 52.

– Cherokee: Welch 10-yard run. 2-point conversion good by Welch. Cherokee 60 N. Buncombe 60

2OT

– Cherokee: Welch 8-yard run.

Game Statistics

PASSING: Cher – Dawson Panther 1-4, 53 yards, TD; Dillon Beam 0-4, INT. (No stats reported for N. Buncombe.)

RUSHING: Cher – Kingston Welch 27 carries, 208 yards, 6 TDs, long of 58; Dillon Beam 9 carries, 67 yards, TD, long of 27; Nashoba Tushka 1 carry, 11 yards; Kaden Cucumber 1 carry 0 yards, Fumble; Dawson Panther 2 carries, -11 yards. (No stats reported for N. Buncombe.)

RECEIVING: Cher – Drallen Ledford 1 reception, 53 yards, TD. (No stats reported for N. Buncombe)

KICK RETURN YARDS: Cher – Tsula Howlingcrane 2 for 112 yards, long of 94, TD; Kingston Welch 2 for 72 yards, long of 53; Noah Watty 1 for 14 yards; McKyan Panther 1 for 4 yards. (No stats reported for N. Buncombe.)

DEFENSIVE STATS: Cher – Drallen Ledford 10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 5 pressures; Siah Teesateskie 9 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, INT, 1 caused fumble; Levi Tramper 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, .5 sack, 1 pressure; Cain Welch 7 tackles; Dillon Beam 6 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 pressures, 1 fumble recovery; Kyitan Johnson 6 tackles, 1 blocked PAT; Colin Lossie 6 tackles; Greyson Ledford 5 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, 1 pressure; Zaynon Taylor 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 pressure; Tsula Howlingcrane 4 tackles, Kaden Cucumber 4 tackles; Trenten Larch 3 tackles, Noah Watty 2 tackles, INT; Jeron Martens 2 tackles; Joe Saunooke 1 tackle, .5 sack; Preston Roach 1 tackle, 1 pressure; Spencer McCoy 1 tackle; John Gloyne 1 tackle; Aiden Larch 1 tackle; McKyan Panther 1 tackle; Nashoba Tushka 1 tackle; Nakai Pheasant 1 tackle; Sonny Foalima 1 tackle; Johnny Long 2 pressures. (No stats reported for N. Buncombe.)

KICKOFFS: Cher – Jeron Martens 8 for 364 yards, long of 53. (No stats reported for N. Buncombe.)

PUNTS: Cher – Siah Teesateskie 3 for 86 yards, long of 35. (No stats reported for N. Buncombe.)

EXTRA POINTS: Cher – Jonathan Escobar 4-4 PAT; Kingston Welch 4 2-point conversion runs