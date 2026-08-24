FOOTBALL: Cherokee outlasts N.Buncombe in 2OT thriller

Photos by Scott McKie B.P.
One Feather Asst. Editor
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. – The Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) defeated the North Buncombe Blackhawks 66-60 in a double overtime thriller at N.Buncombe High School on the evening of Friday, Aug. 21. Cherokee’s Kingston Welch rushed 27 times for 208 yards and 6 touchdowns including the game-winner in double overtime.
The scoring summary was done by One Feather staff, and the following statistics were provided by Cherokee High School Athletics. Note: There are no time stamps on the scoring summary due to the fact that the N. Buncombe High School scoreboard was not working during the game.
Scoring summary
1st Quarter
– Cherokee: Drallen Ledford 53-yard run. Point-after good by Jonattan Escobar. Cherokee 7 N. Buncombe 0.
– Cherokee: Kingston Welch 5-yard run. Escobar kick good. Cherokee 14 N. Buncombe 0.
– N. Buncombe: Lucas Keever 32-yard pass to Elias Otis. Point-after good by Noah Hinch. Cherokee 14 N. Buncombe 7.
– N. Buncombe: Keever 25-yard pass to Otis. Hinch kick good. Cherokee 14 N. Buncombe 14.
2nd Quarter
– N. Buncombe: Keever 26-yard pass to Otis. Extra point no good. N. Buncombe 20 Cherokee 14.
– N. Buncombe: Hinch field goal good. N. Buncombe 23 Cherokee 14.
3rd Quarter
– Cherokee: Tsula Howlingcrane runs the opening kickoff back 94 yards. Two-point conversion good by Welch. N. Buncombe 23 Cherokee 22.
– Cherokee: Dillon Beam 24-yard run. Escobar kick good. Cherokee 29 N. Buncombe 23.
– N. Buncombe: Kyngston Denson 33-yard run. Point-after good by Hinch. N. Buncombe 30 Cherokee 29.
– N. Buncombe: Keever 1-yard run. Extra point no good. N. Buncombe 36 Cherokee 29.
4th Quarter
– Cherokee: Welch 2-yard run. Two-point conversion good by Welch. Cherokee 37 N. Buncombe 36.
– Cherokee: Welch 7-yard run. Escobar extra point good. Cherokee 44 N. Buncombe 36.
– N. Buncombe: Denson 54-yard run. 2-point conversion good by Keever. Cherokee 44 N. Buncombe 44.
– Cherokee: Welch 7-yard run. 2-point conversion good by Welch. Cherokee 52 N. Buncombe 44.
– N. Buncombe: Keever 25-yard pass to Otis. 2-point conversion good by Keever. Cherokee 52 N. Buncombe 52.
OT
– N. Buncombe: Denson 3-yard run. 2-point conversion good by Collier Laughinghouse. N. Buncombe 60 Cherokee 52.
– Cherokee: Welch 10-yard run. 2-point conversion good by Welch. Cherokee 60 N. Buncombe 60
2OT
– Cherokee: Welch 8-yard run.
Game Statistics
PASSING: Cher – Dawson Panther 1-4, 53 yards, TD; Dillon Beam 0-4, INT. (No stats reported for N. Buncombe.)
RUSHING: Cher – Kingston Welch 27 carries, 208 yards, 6 TDs, long of 58; Dillon Beam 9 carries, 67 yards, TD, long of 27; Nashoba Tushka 1 carry, 11 yards; Kaden Cucumber 1 carry 0 yards, Fumble; Dawson Panther 2 carries, -11 yards. (No stats reported for N. Buncombe.)
RECEIVING: Cher – Drallen Ledford 1 reception, 53 yards, TD. (No stats reported for N. Buncombe)
KICK RETURN YARDS: Cher – Tsula Howlingcrane 2 for 112 yards, long of 94, TD; Kingston Welch 2 for 72 yards, long of 53; Noah Watty 1 for 14 yards; McKyan Panther 1 for 4 yards. (No stats reported for N. Buncombe.)
DEFENSIVE STATS: Cher – Drallen Ledford 10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 5 pressures; Siah Teesateskie 9 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, INT, 1 caused fumble; Levi Tramper 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, .5 sack, 1 pressure; Cain Welch 7 tackles; Dillon Beam 6 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 pressures, 1 fumble recovery; Kyitan Johnson 6 tackles, 1 blocked PAT; Colin Lossie 6 tackles; Greyson Ledford 5 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, 1 pressure; Zaynon Taylor 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 pressure; Tsula Howlingcrane 4 tackles, Kaden Cucumber 4 tackles; Trenten Larch 3 tackles, Noah Watty 2 tackles, INT; Jeron Martens 2 tackles; Joe Saunooke 1 tackle, .5 sack; Preston Roach 1 tackle, 1 pressure; Spencer McCoy 1 tackle; John Gloyne 1 tackle; Aiden Larch 1 tackle; McKyan Panther 1 tackle; Nashoba Tushka 1 tackle; Nakai Pheasant 1 tackle; Sonny Foalima 1 tackle; Johnny Long 2 pressures. (No stats reported for N. Buncombe.)
KICKOFFS: Cher – Jeron Martens 8 for 364 yards, long of 53. (No stats reported for N. Buncombe.)
PUNTS: Cher – Siah Teesateskie 3 for 86 yards, long of 35. (No stats reported for N. Buncombe.)
EXTRA POINTS: Cher – Jonathan Escobar 4-4 PAT; Kingston Welch 4 2-point conversion runs