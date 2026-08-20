Tribal member to receive prestigious historic preservation award

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

Dr. Beau Carroll, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), is set to receive a prestigious award honoring his work with historic preservation. He has been selected to receive the Historic Preservation Leadership Award from the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums (ATALM) at the International Conference of Indigenous Archives, Libraries, and Museums being held in Spokane, Wash. on Sept. 21-24.

Dr. Carroll, who serves as the director of the EBCI Tribal Historic Preservation Office, commented, “I was honestly surprised. I don’t really think about awards or recognition when we’re doing this work. A lot of what we do happens quietly, and some of the most important work we do is stuff that people will probably never hear about.

It means a lot to me, especially because of what the award represents. I’ve spent most of my career trying to protect Cherokee places, our ancestors, and the things our people have entrusted us to protect. But I also know I didn’t get here by myself. I’ve had a lot of good people around me, people who taught me, trusted me, and gave me opportunities. Even though my name is on the award, I don’t look at it as something I accomplished by myself.”

When asked what are some things he is most proud of regarding the work the THPO office does, Dr. Carroll noted, “The first thing I would say is that I’m proud of my staff. I don’t want to take credit for work they did. I contributed, and part of my job is supporting them and making sure they have what they need to do their jobs, but they deserve the credit for what they’ve accomplished.

One of the biggest things this past year has been continuing to bring our ancestors home. Most recently, our team brought home 418 ancestors, 1,286 associated funerary objects, and 2,484 unassociated funerary objects from Harvard. There was an incredible amount of work that went into making that happen, particularly from our NAGPRA staff, and I’m extremely proud of them.”

He added, “At the same time, the staff has continued handling Section 106 consultation, protecting Cherokee archaeological and historic places throughout our ancestral homelands, responding when ancestors are discovered, working with museums and other institutions, and just keeping up with an incredible amount of work that comes through our office.

I’ve contributed to a lot of those things, but they aren’t my accomplishments. They’re our team’s accomplishments. I work with a really good group of people, and I’m proud that I get to be part of that team and support the work they do.”

Walter Echo-Hawk, ATALM Board of Governors chairman, said in a statement, “The Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums is proud to recognize individuals whose work strengthens heritage through the Guardians of Culture and Lifeways Awards. Their tireless efforts ensure that ancestral knowledge, languages, and traditions continue to thrive for future generations. We are deeply honored to celebrate their contributions.”

Dr. Carroll’s award is part of ATALM’s Guardians of Culture and Lifeways Awards. Other recipients include:

Archive Leadership Award: Dr. Alexandria Gough, archivist at Choctaw Cultural Center in Calera, Okla.

Community Impact Award: Arvid E. Miller Library & Museum, Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans

Future Cultural Leader Award: Martina Minthorn, a member of the Comanche Nation, director of the Comanche Nation Historic Preservation Office in Lawton, Okla.

Honored One Award: Elysia Poon, executive director of the Indian Arts Research Center School for Advanced Research in Santa Fe, N.M.

Legacy of Leadership Award: Susan Feller, founding president/chief executive officer of ATALM in Oklahoma City, Okla. (ATALM relates this is an annual award presented posthumously.)

Library Leadership Award: Maile Loo-Ching, executive director of the Hula Preservation Society in Kaneohe, Hawai’i

Museum Leadership Award: Angela Neller, a Native Hawaiian, curator of the Wanapum Heritage Center in Ellensburg, Wash.

Tribal Leadership Award: Nita Battise, a member of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas, serves as Tribal Council Chairwoman for the tribe located in Livingston, Texas

In 2012, Dr. Carroll received the Outstanding Scholar Award from the College of Arts and Sciences Anthropology Department at Western Carolina University (WCU). He received a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology, archaeology, and Cherokee Studies from WCU that same year. He received a doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) in archaeology from the University of Tennessee – Knoxville in 2025.

Dr. Carroll’s doctoral dissertation is entitled “We Have Come to Turn It: Merging Archaeological Practices with the Cherokee Concept of Duyudvi (‘the right way’ or ‘the right path’)”. His dissertation abstract states, “As the lead archaeologist for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, I examine colonial legacies within the field and propose ways to allow for meaningful change through Indigenous-led collaborative work that incorporates community-based research and culturally grounded interpretations.”

It adds, “When Cherokee language expertise, traditional knowledge, and first-hand accounts are combined within cultural resource management, a more meaningful way to practice Indigenous studies emerges.”