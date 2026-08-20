Sequoyah Birthplace Museum to present the Cherokee Fall Festival

Submitted by Sequoyah Birthplace Museum

VONORE, Tenn. – The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, Tennessee’s only tribally-owned museum, will host its 35th annual Cherokee Fall Festival on September 12-13 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

Visitors will have the opportunity to step back in time to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music, and dance. In the museum, they will be demonstrating an 1800’s Acorn Printing Press. A blacksmith will be doing on-site demonstrations in the shop both days. Other demonstrations and displays will include Cherokee life in 1700’s and a Civil War encampment doing living history demonstrations. There will be infantry, cannon and calvary demonstrations in a battle at 2 pm portraying Thomas’ Legion Battle of Motley Ford.

Visitors will be able to meet and talk with Cherokees from the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina. Special entertainment will be provided by the Warrior Dancers of Ani-Kituhwa who are the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians official ambassadors. Check out our reconstructed 1800’s dog-trot log cabin.

There will be free Cherokee name cards and kits available for children. Traditional Indian Fry bread and Indian tacos, and other food and drinks will be sold.

This event is funded in part by Tennessee Arts Commission Rural Arts Program Grant, and the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians and The Cherokee Nation. Support the Arts with Specialty License plates from TN ARTS Commission.

Tickets Adults are $10, children 13-18 years old are $5 and children 12 and under are free. Family rate for $25 (2 adults and 2 children 13-18) also available.

Info: Sequoyah Birthplace Museum at (423) 884-6246