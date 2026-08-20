OBITUARY: Ruth Eldean Tooni Lossiah

July 17, 1949 – Aug. 17, 2026

Ruth Eldean Tooni Lossiah, 77, of the Big Cove Community, went home to be with the Lord after a short illness. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Geneva Cucumber Tooni.

She was a member of Straight Fork Baptist Church. She also played softball and enjoyed her home and family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her children, John Russell and Carla; brother, Russell Tooni, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jack Lossiah; grandchildren, Kyle Lossiah, Falon Crowe, John Russell Lossiah Jr.; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Norman Tooni; and her niece, Jessica Tooni and nephew, Steven Armachain.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at Straight Fork Baptist Church. Rev. Harley Maney will officiate with burial in the Tooni Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Pallbearers will be Malakai Tooni, Jayden Tooni, James Martinez, Delbert Ross, Xavier Armachain, and other family.