 CIHA seeks community input on name for EBCI IDD/Autism Enrichment Center

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) is inviting community members to help shape the identity of the new EBCI IDD/Autism Enrichment Center by submitting suggestions for its official name.

The Enrichment Center is being developed to provide opportunities, resources and support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and autism within the community. As the center prepares for its next chapter, CIHA wants its name to reflect both the purpose of the facility and the people it will serve.

“Community feedback is incredibly important because this center belongs to the people and families it is being created to support,” said Candy Ross, assistant IDD director for CIHA. “We want the name to be meaningful, welcoming and representative of the individuals who will spend time here, while also reflecting who we are as a Cherokee community. Hearing directly from our community will help us create an identity for the center that people can feel connected to and proud of.”

Community members are encouraged to submit names or concepts that reflect inclusion, belonging, growth, connection and the mission of the Enrichment Center. Suggestions selected for further consideration will also help guide the development of the center’s future logo, informational materials and other visual branding.

As part of the naming process, the selected concept will be submitted to the Cherokee Speakers Council for appropriate translation into the Cherokee language, further connecting the center’s identity to Cherokee language and culture.

Community members may submit suggestions directly to Candy Ross by calling (828) 497-9163, extension 7595, or by emailing Candy.Ross@cherokeehospital.org.

Written suggestions may also be dropped off at the following CIHA front desks:

Emergency Room

Analenisgi

Seven Clans

Eagle

CIHA staff will collect all submitted suggestions and forward them to Ross for consideration. The deadline to submit naming suggestions is Sept. 9. CIHA encourages community members, families and others connected to the IDD and autism community to participate and help select a name that will represent the Enrichment Center and those it serves for years to come.