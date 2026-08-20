August Editorial Board meeting held

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Editorial Board of the Cherokee One Feather held their monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 20 in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room. The meeting was called to order at 10:08 a.m.

Members and staff present included Brooklyn Brown Bigmeat, chairperson; Dawn Arneach, vice chairperson; Robert Jumper, editor; Sheyahshe Littledave, executive appointee; Mahala Bird, public relations assistant for the Office of the Principal Chief; and Tina Laws, interim subscription clerk.

Guests included Jolene Sneed, Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) employment educator; Mary Hartbarger, CCS occupational course of study and special education teacher; and Jayden Bradley, Cherokee High School senior.

Assistant Editor Scott McKie Brings Plenty was absent from the meeting.

The Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) appointed board seat has yet to be filled.

The only item on the agenda was a vote regarding the proposed amendments to the One Feather’s artificial intelligence (AI) usage policy submitted by Brings Plenty. The amendments were,

“2. The Cherokee One Feather will not accept any flyers for dissemination that are knowingly AI-generated.”

And under the General Advertising policy:

“The following types of advertising will not be accepted…

h) Ads that are knowingly AI-generated

Littledave moved to table for further discussion, stating that determining “knowingly AI-generated” content would require an outlined review process. The move to table died on the floor.

Jumper raised concerns that by rejecting AI content sent to the One Feather by tribal programs, the One Feather could risk delaying critical dissemination of information.

Jumper moved to kill the proposed amendments. Bigmeat seconded the move to kill. Those present voted unanimously to kill the proposed amendments.

The One Feather policy regarding AI will remain the same, which reads as follows:

“E. Policy on Usage of AI (Artificial Intelligence)

The Cherokee One Feather will not use AI (artificial intelligence) in any of our work products (articles, photos, graphics, etc.)”

Littledave said communication could be shared tribal wide that encouraged programs to reach out to EBCI Communications for graphic design assistance in creating program flyers.

The meeting adjourned at 10:31 a.m. The next meeting is Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room.