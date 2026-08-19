This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

Mary Peltola advances to Alaska U.S. Senate general election

Former U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, Yup’ik and the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, advanced from Tuesday’s Alaska U.S. Senate primary. She will face Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan in the November election. If elected, she would make history as the first Alaska Native elected to the U.S. Senate.

Read more: Mary Peltola Advances to November Senate Election in Alaska, Setting Up Showdown With Dan Sullivan – Native News Online

104th Annual Sante Fe Indian Market held over the weekend

The Sante Fe Indian Market was held Aug. 14 and 15 in Sante Fe, New Mexico, featuring over 1,000 artists across Indian Country.

Read more: Traditional Innovation Stole the Show at the 2026 Santa Fe Indian Market | Vogue

Notah Begay III receives Payne Stewart Award

Professional golfer Notah Begay III (Diné, San Felipe and Isleta Pueblo) received the 2026 Payne Stewart Award. The award will be presented Aug. 25 during the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Read more: Notah Begay lll wins Payne Stewart Award – ICT