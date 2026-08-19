Kituwah, LLC. project updates

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Below is an update for the businesses and projects of Kituwah, LLC., a business conglomerate owned by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). This information was pulled from the Kituwah, LLC. website. The One Feather reached out to Kituwah, LLC. for any additional project updates or comments, but they said the article accounted for all updates.

The Clarion Pointe, owned by the EBCI and operated by Kituwah, LLC., is open and running as of March 2026 at 185 Tsalagi Rd., Cherokee, N.C.

Cherokee Cinemas & More! located at 91 Sequoyah Trail, Cherokee, N.C., has several completed upgrades including bathroom renovations, zero-gravity heated recliners, flooring, lighting, sound-baffling curtains, and reserved seating kiosks.

The 407: Gateway to Adventure, 200 acres of land in Sevierville, Tennessee, with a Buc’ee’s Travel Center and Courtyard by Marriott, is open for commercial leasing. NAI Koella RM Moore is the commercial leasing representative for The 407. They are welcoming inquiries from “family entertainment, specialty retail, entertainment and attractions, destination restaurants, hospitality, wellness and lifestyle, outdoor recreation, and experiential concepts.” Learn more about The 407 here.

Learn more about Kituwah, LLC. at their website.