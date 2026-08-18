SPEAKING OF FAITH: Unbelievable, Part 2 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture reference: James 1:5-8, Proverbs 2:6, Genesis 3:1

Recently, my wife and I took a brief vacation and drove to Kentucky to visit and tour The Ark Encounter and The Creation Museum. If you ever get a chance to go, I highly recommend it. Within both the Encounter and Museum, the authors displayed many examples where the Bible says this and the world or science explains something else. Many times, science supported the biblical event. You can research their websites or go here (“Answers in Genesis – YouTube” n.d.) to find several other supports about the Bible vs. science. They will help you change the fantastic into the awesome.

The point of this message is this. Question whenever you hear anyone ‘splain’ away Biblical accounts to the stories written in God’s word. Noah’s Ark, Moses parts the Red Sea, Adam and Eve, the creation, talking donkeys, stirring waters, casting out demons, raising the dead, healing the blind, etc. Whenever someone thinks it’s fantastic, tell them it’s not unbelievable. Have faith to believe God’s Word. Where do you stop if you don’t believe one story over another? Will you cherry-pick what to believe in the rest of God’s Word? James says in 1:5-6

“But if any of you lacketh wisdom, let him ask of God, who giveth to all liberally and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith, nothing doubting: for he that doubteth is like the surge of the sea driven by the wind and tossed.”

Don’t be that person. God’s Word is the beginning of wisdom. Proverbs 2:6 says, “For Jehovah giveth wisdom; Out of his mouth cometh knowledge and understanding:”

Satan spoke to Eve. He made her doubt God’s words and commands. We are no different. The moral of the story is a question of faith. Do you believe it? Genesis 3:1 is a simple question of satan to Eve, but it set off man’s downfall.

“Now the serpent was more subtle than any beast of the field which Jehovah God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of any tree of the garden?”

The story is the best example of a slippery slope. Eve doubted God’s command through satan’s pull on her desire to be like God. When we believe someone’s explanation that contradicts the Truth, we slide down that same slippery slope.

Lord, God, and Father, thank You for revealing how easy it is to doubt or try to explain in human terms what we can’t understand. Speak to us through the Spirit to know Your works as a mystery and help us to understand and accept how powerful and capable You are. With all that, help us understand that our ways are not Your ways, and Your will is far above our imagination. We praise You for the mighty God You are. Thank You for loving us and giving us all good things.