August Planning Board meeting held

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.— The Planning Board of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) monthly meeting was held on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 17.

T.W. Saunooke, director of construction management for Qualla Housing, provided project updates:

The survey has been completed for the Whitetree Court project, which will hold 56 housing units and 7,000 sq. ft. of retail space. Grade stakes are set, and they are beginning filling and compaction to lift the site and get the grade to start the foundation. The general contractor is set to be mobilized on site around Nov. 1.

The Macedonia Road general contractor is preparing for paving. The rental application process is set to begin Oct. 1. There are 12 units, nine two-bedroom/two-bath, and three two-bedroom/two-bath. Saunooke said rental applications must be submitted per property, rather than submitting one rental application for all properties.

The general contractor is ready to mobilize for the 19 individual housing lots off Olivet Church Road.

The Coopers Creek environmental assessment has been submitted for review to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), and the hydraulic analysis has been completed.

There are 16 three-bedroom/two-bath single family units in 8 duplex units planned at Whittier School, each around 1450 to 1500 sq. ft.

The Emma Taylor Road environmental assessment has been submitted for review to BIA for 23 individual house lots.

The Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Loop land swap was approved by the Housing Board and must be submitted to Lands Acquisition for approval before coming before Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) for approval.

John Nelson, manager of Facility Management, provided updates on three major projects:

The orthodontics office remodel is 35 percent complete. The drywall is hung, and most of the electrical is roughed in. The plumbing is also roughed in. The orthodontics office equipment is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 25.

The Old Aniwodihi (Painttown) Community Gym project is 75 percent complete. The drywall is hung and paint will be applied.

Old Cherokee Mechanical #3 is undergoing a checklist for the Housekeeping Department to get moved in. The block work is complete.

Rebecca Bowe, manager of Project Management, provided updates:

For the Cultural Grounds project, all water is complete, and sanitary and sewer is starting this week.

They have opened bids for the Family Enrichment Intellectual and Development Disabilities (IDD) Center at the Old Dialysis Building. They have received three responsive bids. They have a groundbreaking scheduled for Aug. 26.

They have opened bids for the Veterans Cemetery. They have one responsive bid.

The Junaluska Memorial Site bids open Aug. 28.

Construction of the Evidence Building is 85-90 percent complete. A tentative ribbon cutting is planned for the end of September.

The Firestation 3 ribbon cutting was postponed due to weather, and they are working on a new date.

Tyler Blankenship, director of Infrastructure, provided updates:

The Treatment Facility at Rough Branch is 85 percent complete.

Aniwodihi Rep. Shannon Swimmer asked Blankenship to clarify the timeline and day shifts for the Acquoni Road project.

Blankenship said day shifts are preferred for the project because the depth at which the employees are working is 20-22 feet underground, which is dangerous at night even with lights due to blind spots. Blankenship said the lights also get in the way of their equipment. Blankenship said they are also working near a live gas line. He said safety is the top priority.

Regarding timeline, Blankenship said the project was supposed to start in February, but due to acquiring easements and rights-of-way for the state road, the project was delayed to now.

Blankenship said he is grateful to Cherokee Indian Police Department for assisting in the road closure for the Johnson Arch Road project.

Sean Ross, Secretary of Commerce, was not present to give an update.

Sky Sampson, Secretary of Community, Education & Recreation, was not present to give an update.