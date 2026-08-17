OBITUARY: Marcia Owle

Aug. 24, 1958 – Aug. 12, 2026

Marcia Owle, 67, passed away unexpectedly following a tragic automobile accident. Her sudden passing leaves a deep sense of loss for her family, friends, church family, and all who knew her.

A lifelong musician and educator, Marcia served for many years as a church organist and pianist, sharing her musical gifts through worship and countless special occasions. She also dedicated her life to teaching, working in public schools and homeschooling her daughter, Leslie.

Marcia was giving, thoughtful, strong-willed, and never afraid to speak her mind. She cared deeply for those she loved and freely gave her time, talents, and support. She had a personality that could fill a room and a presence that will not easily be forgotten.

She is survived by her husband, Freeman Owle; her daughter, Leslie Owle (Phillip); and her sister, Cheryl Myers (Bill), along with extended family, friends, and her church family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Though her passing was sudden, Marcia leaves behind a lifetime of memories, lessons, love, and music.