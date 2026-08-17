OBITUARY: David Eugene Swayney

David Eugene Swayney, 77, of Cherokee, passed away Saturday, Aug. 16, 2026. He was the son of the late John Wesley Swayney and Nellie Mae Crowe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his six brothers, Alvin, Eddie, James, Robert (B Bob) Swayney, Ed Hornbucklle, Mervin Smith; and eight sisters, Laura Lambert, Winona (Ma Seay) Seay, Zena Griffin, Zona Lambert, Mary French, Ellen McCall, Beulah Walker, and Irene Crowe.

He is survived by his brother, John W. Swayney, several nieces, nephews and friends, special friends he considered family, Tim and Karen Gibson and family.

Gene was an Army Veteran who served in Thailand and Germany. After his discharge he resided in Stanley, N.C.

He was employed at Craig Dodge for 30 years after his retirement he returned to live in Cherokee N.C.

He was an avid bowler and bowled several 300 games at Textile Lanes in Belmont, N.C. After returning to Cherokee, he continued his bowling with the Senior Games.

Gene was loved by his family and friends and will be missed.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Tsali Care Center for taking such good care of Gene. Special thanks to, Mary, TK, Shelly, Paige, Cherish, Kinsey, Joel, Chad, Lisa, and Sunshine and her two sons John Anthony, Glen Tahquette, and also Four Seasons Hospice.

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Harley Maney will officiate with burial at French Swayney Cemetery located on the Big Cove Loop Rd, Cherokee, N.C.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Trace and Hunter Lambert, Joshua Hall, Ward Hughes, Alvin Swayney, and Derek Tahquette.