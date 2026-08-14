OBITUARY: Merlina Joshua Sneed

Merlina Joshua Sneed passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, in Cherokee, N.C., surrounded by her family. She was born on April 5, 1954, in Kolonia, Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, to Yens and Melisda Lepot, being the ninth of eleven children.

She grew up in Pohnpei where she met her husband of almost 50 years, the late Herbert Sneed Sr., while he served overseas with the US Navy. They lived and traveled across the US, then settled in Cherokee with their five children.

Known as Merly to many, she had an unwavering love for her children and was steadfast in them receiving an education. She was a homemaker who loved to sew, cook, and can vegetables from her and Herb’s garden. She also enjoyed camping, traveling, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; her grandson, Shane Sneed; her parents; three sisters: Elisa, Modoko, Mercina; and four brothers: twin boys at birth, Lorenzo, Alek.

She is survived by her children Robert (Jaclyn), Herb Jr., Bo (Bobby), Michelle (Ray), and Nena (Zach); grandchildren Alisha, Dorien (Nick), Shay, Jaisa (Justin), Drew (Nick), Talon (Tony), Kamea (Michael), Johnny, Carter, Brynn, Monroe; great-grandchildren Marlie, Ian, Rogue, Oscar, Damon, Max, Hazel; two sisters Rosemina and Serlina; and one brother Semes.

Pall Bearers are Henry Hamusten, Kevin Smith, Loren Smith, Hawley Hamusten, Harley Hamusten, and Hector Hamusten.

Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15 at Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City. Viewing will be at 11 a.m. and funeral at 12 p.m. Graveside burial will follow at Shane Sneed Memorial Garden.

A grateful and heart-filled thank you to Tsali Care Center, Four Seasons Hospice, Buford and Jessie Smith, Hill and Sandy Sneed, Jesse Sneed, clergy and healthcare workers that gave her great care and respect, and the late Sisters Roberta and Virginia of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Cherokee who she was blessed to have as mentors.