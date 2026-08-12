Police Commission holds August meeting; community members express concerns

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission monthly meeting was held on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 12 p.m. in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room. Secretary Israel Rodriguez (At-Large) presided over the meeting in the absence of Gahvsgi (Chairperson) Anita Lossiah (Elawodi, Yellowhill) and Taline Gahvsgi (Vice Chairperson) Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown).

Members present included Treasurer Kym Parker (At-Large), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), Secretary Rodriguez, Regina Rosario (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), and Rick Queen (Wayohi, Wolftown).

Guests present included One Feather Editor Robert Jumper, One Feather Reporter Brooklyn Bigmeat, Tribal Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Chief Justin Wade, Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Chief of Police Carla Neadeau, CIPD Attorney Cody White, Cherokee Fitness Complex Member Services Rep. Chris Reed, and Chavella McCoy.

Previous meeting minutes were approved as amended to include last names of guests, with a motion by Norville seconded by Rosario.

McCoy, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), presented a community concern to the commission. McCoy, who stated to have previous experience in law enforcement, expressed concern over a recent case involving her family member. McCoy said the case was ultimately dismissed, but she said she felt that a non-enrolled person had taken advantage of the Cherokee Tribal Court system by receiving a 50(b) protective order that McCoy felt lacked probable cause. McCoy felt there was no legal recourse to hold the individual accountable due to the person being non-enrolled. She said she is seeking a request for banishment of the individual.

Norville asked White if there was any expansion of tribal jurisdiction under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Reauthorization that could apply in this case. White responded that he believed obstruction of justice could be a possible legal application of VAWA in a case like this. He said that tribal courts are continually trying cases to set legal precedents for VAWA. For example, White said a case was successfully prosecuted in Cherokee Tribal Court under VAWA for obstruction of justice for possession of a controlled substance in Cherokee jail by a non-enrolled person, which set a new precedent for VAWA in Cherokee Tribal Court.

Reed expressed a need for security at Cherokee Fitness Complex following an incident on July 28 involving a minor who felt threatened, which is an ongoing investigation. Reed said the complex is updating their security camera systems, but he would like CIPD officers to walk through the Complex.

Chief Neadeau said she would add the Complex to the list for patrol officers, but there are over 400 requests for patrol with only six patrol officers on shift. Chief Neadeau said she would set up a meeting with her officers and Reed to complete a safety assessment of the building to find problem areas and make suggestions for safety and security.

Chief Neadeau and White said there is a curfew imposed in Cherokee Code Sec. 7A-65 that prohibits any persons under the age of 16 to be on any public road or public space from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. By that curfew, Chief Neadeau said no minors should be in Cherokee Fitness Complex after 9 p.m., which Reed said is currently allowed in their policies. Reed said he has advocated that no minors be allowed in the Complex after 9 p.m., to no avail. Reed said he also advocated raising the age limit, as the current policy says ages 14 and under must have a guardian, but 15 and up can be in the Complex without a guardian. He said the age limit was recently lowered from 16. Chief Neadeau said she agreed with Reed that the age restrictions should be raised.

The commissioners suggested that a permanent security position be created for the Complex. Reed said there were discussions about a position between Complex leadership and the Executive Office, but he does not know where those discussions stand, especially considering recent cost containment and hiring freezes.

Chief Neadeau provided her monthly report. She shared that they currently have three EBCI cadets in school. Johnson asked what the main drug issue is in the community, and Chief Neadeau and White said fentanyl.

Johnson said he enjoyed the recent Meet & Greet held by CIPD. Chief Neadeau said they are planning a Meet & Greet in Tutiyi and Tsalagi Gadugi.

Rodriguez asked if CIPD used Flock cameras, which are AI-powered security cameras. Chief Neadeau said no, CIPD uses Verkada for their cameras. Chief Neadeau said the only AI used is facial recognition. White said Verkada cameras are also used by Cherokee Central Schools and most other local school systems. Chief Neadeau said their cameras have been integral in three homicide cases. Chief Neadeau said the only people who can access their footage are the Lieutenants on patrol and the investigators. Chief Neadeau said the company does not have access to the footage unless granted temporarily via a token given by CIPD.

Chief Neadeau’s report was accepted with a motion by Parker seconded by Johsnon.

Wade provided the ALE report. Wade said they have one vacant ALE specialist position, an administrative specialist position, which will remain vacant due to cost containment. Wade’s report was accepted with a motion by Johnson seconded by Rosario.

The meeting adjourned at 1:33 p.m. with a motion by Parker seconded by Rosario.

The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room.