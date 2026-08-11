OBITUARY: Celia Ann Smith (Cec)

Celia Ann Smith (Cec), 35, of Cherokee, went home to be with her dad Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of Kim Jackson of Cherokee and the late James Edward Smith.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Davey Smith; one sister, Belle Smith; grandparents, Charlie Smith, Frank Jackson, and Elizabeth Jackson; two aunts, Sissy Maney, and Gwendolyn Conseen; and three uncles, Perry Jackson, Gary Jakcosn, and Abe Queen.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her fiancé, Omar Yanez; children, Tawodi Biddix, Taige Biddix, Jaylah Biddix, Ryn Smith all of the home; one sister, Ceana Jackson of Cherokee; three brothers, James (Bud) Smith of Cherokee; BJ Smith of Robbinsville, and Kev Jackson of Cherokee; one grandmother, Lucille Smith of Cherokee; aunts, Lula Jackson, Rose Jackson, Jennifer Jackson, Nonie Jackson, Bessie Bigmeat, Paulette Smart, and Angie Smith; two nieces, Lila Belle, Esme Jackson; and two nephews, James (JJ) Smith, and Nicolai Corpening.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Taylor Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Nick Swayney, Roy Bradley, Drevan Calhoun, Adam Brown, George Burgess, Charlie Burgess, Omar Yanez, and Kenny Maney.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Tawodi Biddix and Taige Biddix.