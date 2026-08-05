OBITUARY: Zander Bull Moses Escobar-Oocumma

Zander Bull Moses Escobar-Oocumma, infant son of James Escobar and Makailah Oocumma, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. He was born Aug. 2, 2026. Although he was only here for a short time, he was cherished and loved every moment. He was one of the greatest blessings God ever gave to us.

He was preceded in death by great grandmother, Joyce (Peggy) Oocumma; great grandfather, Jimmy Page; great grandmother, Rosa Emelia Escobar; great great grandfather, John Bull Standingdeer; and great great grandmother, Mary Standingdeer; and great grandfather, Gary Toineeta.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his big sister, Adalyn Roberson; grandparents, great grandparents, aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at Birdtown Cemetery. Rev. Max Cochran will officiate.