CCS School Board holds August meeting, discusses first day back for teachers and staff

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the evening of Monday, Aug. 3, the Cherokee Central Schools Board of Education met in the Central Office Board Room. Chairperson Jennifer Thompson called the meeting to order at 4:47 p.m.

Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, secretary and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Melanie Lambert, vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Kenny Davis, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Heather Driver, human resources director; and Consuela Girty, superintendent.

Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep., had an excused absence. Michael Stamper, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) rep., was absent.

Davis led the opening prayer.

The previous meeting minutes were approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Davis.

Athletic Director Kelsey Jackson attended the meeting to answer questions posed by Reed-Cooper regarding coaching contracts and stipends. Reed-Cooper wanted clarification on the process for determining coaching contracts and stipends. Jackson said there are several factors, including whether the coach has prior college coaching or playing experience in the respective sport, and if the coach is under a 1-year, 2-year, or 3-year contract. Jackson said only head coaches in the high revenue sports, football and basketball (men’s and women’s), receive a 3-year contract. Jackson said they follow the policies that have been set by the school board.

Jackson shared that she wants to have a Booster Club store this year, but she needs Booster Club officers.

In good news, Girty shared that the Cherokee Cultural Professional Learning Series, which was held on the morning and afternoon of Aug. 3 to kick off the school year for CCS teachers and staff, was successful. Girty said her goal was 10 presenters, and with the help of Kathi Littlejohn, they were able to have 40 people and 25 sessions, which allowed teachers and staff to attend two 1-hour sessions.

She said the series included a panel with CCS alumni, as well as various presentations on Cherokee history and culture. She said she received positive feedback from her staff. Davis was able to attend and shared that he was impressed as well.

The agenda was approved as amended, with Driver adding a walk-in Cherokee Middle School assistant cross country coach position, and Girty adding ARPA funding usage adjustments.

The consent agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert. Swimmer expressed his opinion about the hiring process for Cherokee language teachers. Swimmer said he would like to see the interview panel include Cherokee speakers who can ask language-specific questions of the candidates to assess their language skills.

The following resolutions were approved from the consent agenda. The names will be unredacted after a two-week window for new employees to inform former employers.

27-023 The contract renewal for Frontline Technologies for 2026-27 is approved in the amount of $42,688.48

27-024 Cherokee Central Schools be approved for renewal of Achieve 3000 Literacy Program for SY 2026-27 in the amount of $52,125.00

27-025 REDACTED is approved as the Cherokee Middle School ELA Teacher.

27-026 REDACTED is approved as the CHS Administrative Assistant for the next school year.

27-027 REDACTED is approved as the SPED Teacher for the Cherokee Middle School.

27-028 REDACTED is approved as the School Psychologist for the Cherokee Central School.

27-029 REDACTED is approved as the CMS Cherokee Language Teacher for the Cherokee Central School.

27-030 REDACTED is approved as the CMS Cherokee Language Teacher for the Cherokee Central School.

27-031 REDACTED is approved as the Instructional Facilitator for the next school year.

27-032 REDACTED is approved as the Curriculum Instructional Management Coordinator for the next school year.

27-033 REDACTED is approved as the 8-Hour Food Service Worker for the next school year.

The board approved an employee medical leave request.

The board approved the ARPA funding usage adjustment walk-in. The board also approved REDACTED as the Cherokee Middle School Cross Country Assistant Coach.

The next meetings will be held Aug. 17 and Sept. 8 in the Central Office Board Room at 4:45 p.m. The meeting adjourned at 6:19 p.m.