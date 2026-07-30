This Week in Native News

Compiled by ANN TOINEETA

One Feather Intern

Telecommunications company ordered to notify Lummi Nation before conducting activity that could harm sacred grounds

Whidbey Communications was ordered by a federal court to notify the Lummi Nation “30-days before conducting any activity that may disturb the tribe’s sacred burial grounds on lands the tribe has occupied for thousands of years.” This order comes after a lawsuit was filed by the tribe alleging that the company disturbed their burial grounds.

Source: Native News Online

Two descendants of Muscogee Freedmen file lawsuit to gain citizenship rights

A lawsuit filed by Rhonda Grayson and Jeffrey Kennedy, descendants of Black people once enslaved by the Muscogee Tribe, alleges that Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill and the Muscogee Nation Citizenship Board “are violating an 1866 treaty between the tribe and the U.S. government by refusing to recognize Black Creek Freedmen as citizens.”

Source: Indian Country Today

Potawatomi Nations hold annual gathering

Potawatomi citizens from across the U.S. and Canada are gathering in Crandon, Wis. at Forest County Potawatomi Community for the Bodéwadmi Gathering 2026 (Potawatomi Gathering) to celebrate their heritage. The event has been hosted annually since 1994 and “is expected to draw up to 5,000 attendees representing the 12 Potawatomi Nations.”

Source: Native News Online

Committee on Indian Affairs urges government to consult Tribal Nations on prediction market proposal

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and Brian Schatz (D-Hawai’i), vice chair of the committee, are urging the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to consult “with Tribal Nations before moving forward with a proposed rule governing prediction markets.” They argue the proposal could have serious implications for Tribal sovereignty and gaming.

Source: Native News Online

Navajo Nation presidential nominees chose their running mates

“The Navajo Nation president nominees, Crystalyne Curley and Justin Jones, have chosen their running mates.” Curley has chosen Chris Deschene, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, engineer, and attorney. Jones has chosen Emily Ellison, the executive director of the Battered Families Services.

Source: Indian Country Today

Committee on Indian Affairs holds legislative meeting

The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs held a legislative hearing on Wednesday, July 29 to “consider five bills related to Tribal water rights settlements and implementation.”

Source: Native News Online

Native American enrollment in South Dakota universities rises to pre-pandemic levels

A new report has found that Native American enrollment in public South Dakota universities has risen to pre-pandemic levels. Native American enrollment increased 28 percent at Black Hills State University. South Dakota Mines’ enrollment increased by 16 students and the University of South Dakota had an increase of 15 students.

Source: South Dakota Searchlight

Motorola launches new Indigenous Collections app

Motorola and the Lenovo Foundation have announced the launch of the Indigenous Collections app, “a new digital platform created in partnership with the Rainy Lake Ojibwe community to preserve the Ojibwe language and the cultural knowledge it carries.”

Source: Native News Online

Women Empowering Women for Indian Nations honors Tribal leaders at conference

The Women Empowering Women for Indian Nations (WEWIN) honored the late Chairman Ernie Stevens Jr. and Cheryl Stevens with the Legacy of Leadership Award at the Warrior Women Circle Recognition Luncheon in Tulsa, Okla. “The award recognizes the decades of leadership and service that Ernie Stevens Jr. dedicated to advancing Tribal sovereignty, strengthening Tribal Nations, and championing Native women.”

Source: Native News Online

Penny Flanagan opposes prediction market companies, calls out opponent for supporting them

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Penny Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Nation, strongly opposes prediction market apps like Kalshi where users can place bets on real world events. Flanagan called out Angie Craig, her Aug. 11 Democratic primary opponent, “for accepting donations from the industry, including from executives of Kalshi.”

Source: Indian Country Today

Tsuut’ina Nation expands its reserve

The Tsuut’ina Nation near Calgary in Alberta, Canada has announced that it is looking to add 375 hectares-nearly 930 acres-of land “to its reserve for commercial and residential development.”

Source: CBC