Making a difference: Casino donates $1 million to EBCI for IDD/Autism Enrichment Resource Center  

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos and Caesars Entertainment presented a $1 million donation check to leaders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) in a ceremony held at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, N.C. on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 29. The money will be used for the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD)/Autism Enrichment Resource Center Project.

According to the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, “IDDs are differences that are usually present at birth and that uniquely affect the trajectory of the individual’s physical, intellectual, and/or emotional development. Many of these conditions affect multiple body parts or systems.”

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks said he is very proud of how the project is coming together. “As we went through these last three years, it’s very evident from input from the community that our children needed more help, our families needed more help, our community needed a better way of organizing services around IDD and Autism.”

He noted that the old Dialysis Center building will be renovated to house the new IDD Enrichment Center. Information from the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) states that the project renovation should be ready for a June 2027 opening.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks thanked Candy Ross, an EBCI tribal member who has been very active in bringing autism awareness to the community. “She has absolutely been a driver on this issue. My hat goes off to her just in regards to not accepting something that did not address this need in a broad manner. I’m very appreciative of her continuing to push every one of us on this initiative.”

CIHA notes that 388 people in the EBCI community have been identified as having one or more IDD diagnoses.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks went on to thank Sonya Wachacha, EBCI secretary of public health and human services. “Sonya, I want to say to you that I really appreciate your drive on this issue and listening to the input, listening to the vision, and finding ways to make this happen.”

He went on to say, “As you look at the science of how this Autism occurs, it’s very complicated. Having that foundation, having that expertise is something that, as a tribe, we’ve come a long way. I can’t wait another two to three years to see how this evolves within the systems, but also within the school system.

I’m very thankful of what we’ve accomplished so far and I’m looking forward to those services as they come in the future.”

Secretary Wachacha told the crowd, “Three years ago when we started this endeavor with his new administration, he said, ‘We can do better and our people deserve better’. I think that comment was a catalyst throughout this process that kept the project moving forward. It was something that I kind of hung my hat on that our people deserve better. When you start to hear the stories from our community – the stories of having to drive hours to get a treatment plan and a diagnosis and then not having the support here – it really made an impact on our daily work and, not only this project, but other projects that we have that we’re endeavoring to complete.”

She added, “This donation is generous and it will allow us to renovate the old hemodialysis facility. It will create an IDD enrichment center that will ultimately expand programs, expand services, and create support for individuals with intellectual developmental disorders. And, it will help assist them in finding and identifying meaningful work. But, more importantly, it will connect them to our community and our culture.

To Caesar’s and Harrah’s leadership, I just want to say thank you. This donation is a testament not only to Harrah’s commitment to our community, but a testament to understanding our Cherokee values. We believe that every community member deserves to be treated with dignity and respect and this generous donation is a testament to that and we appreciate the understanding.”

Casey Cooper, CIHA chief executive officer, commented, “I was just reflecting on that old quote, and I think it’s attributed to a president, that the ultimate moral test for any society is how it treats three groups of people. That is those at the dawn of their life, our children, those at the twilight, and then those with disabilities who need additional assistance.

I’m so grateful for the generous donation because it is a gift and an illustration to the Eastern Band’s commitment, and it’s a demonstration of its morality and its contribution and commitment to its people.”

He spoke of the importance of partnerships and relationships. “For more than two decades, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Caesar’s Entertainment have consistently invested in the health and well-being of Cherokee people. Your support has helped provide critical medical equipment, strengthen our infrastructure, and expand our ability to care for this community. The benefits of this relationship are as great today as they have ever been and they will continue into perpetuity.

I want to thank Principal Chief Hicks and Secretary of Public Health and Human Services Sonya Wachacha for their leadership and diligence around bridging the gap in services here on the Boundary. They have been the driving force behind this project for us. They have helped maintain its momentum, bring the right people together to see it through, and ensure the needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism, and the needs of their families, remain at the center of every conversation.”

CEO Cooper added, “The Enrichment Center we are working together to create will be more than just another building or facility. The collective vision for this project is to create a place of opportunity for Cherokee. We see the enrichment center being a resource that will help individuals develop skills, build relationships, experience greater independence, and participate more fully in the life of their community. We see this center as being a tool to provide families with greater support, connection, and confidence that their loved ones are seen, that we see you, we value you, and we appreciate you, and we honor you. We see the Enrichment Center as being an intentional representation that making the success of our community members with intellectual and developmental disabilities a priority is central to our success as a community.”

Casino leadership spoke at Wednesday’s event about the positive relationship with the EBCI.

Brian Marsh, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort senior vice president and general manager, said, “Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos have always been more than entertainment destinations. We are a part of this community and we take the responsibility very, very serious. This project reflects a shared commitment to expand access to care and strengthening support of families in creating a welcome place where individuals with intellectual development disabilities can receive services rooted in our values here in Cherokee in culture and in community.

We are proud to stand alongside Caesar’s Entertainment and the EBCI in support of this project that will make a lasting difference for individuals, care-givers, and families throughout the region.”

Barron Fuller, Caesars Entertainment eastern division regional president, commented, “We, at Caesar’s Entertainment, are proud to stand with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in support of this investment on health, wellness, inclusion, and community…our partnership with the EBCI through Harrah’s Cherokee casinos is one we deeply value. It’s been over 30 years since we signed our first management agreement and let’s keep that going. It’s built on respect. It’s built on collaboration and a shared commitment to the people in the communities we serve in.

This million dollar donation is intended to help in facility improvements and related needs for a dedicated center that will expand access and services for individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities including Autism Spectrum Disorder. What makes this project especially meaningful is its focus on culturally-responsive care. The center is being envisioned as a place where therapy, education, sensory support, family consulting, and resource navigation can come together in a way that reflects Cherokee values and meets the needs of Cherokee families.”