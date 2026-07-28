EBCI WIC Program recognized as a WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence PREMIERE Recipient

Submitted by EBCI Public Health and Human Services

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The EBCI Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program has been recognized by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) as a 2026 WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence: Premiere recipient, honoring the program’s outstanding efforts to support breastfeeding families across the community.

“This award celebrates a team whose dedication goes beyond service,” said Kim Lambert, WIC Program manager. “The collective effort of our staff who work every day to ensure families have the resources they need demonstrate the passion, commitment, and care to empower families to achieve healthier futures.”

This prestigious recognition marks the first time the EBCI WIC Program has achieved Premiere-level status in the USDA’s Breastfeeding Award of Excellence program. The EBCI WIC Program has previously earned the Gold Award twice within the last decade. Earning Premiere level status is a significant milestone as it demonstrates the program’s commitment to providing quality breastfeeding services and support to our community.

The USDA’s WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence program recognizes local agencies that demonstrate excellence in promoting and supporting breastfeeding WIC participants. The Gold Award honors agencies that have established a strong peer counseling foundation and demonstrate strong training and foundational support systems. The Premier Award builds on the Gold standards by extending robust community-based support and proven program sustainability.

The EBCI WIC Program is a special supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children. The program provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, healthy food benefits, and referrals to health care for eligible individuals. The program is located inside the Beloved Women and Children’s Health and Wellness Center at 73 Kaiser Wilnoty Drive, Cherokee, NC.