OBITUARY: Jacob Silas Evans

Jacob Silas Evans, of Greenville, N.C., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Jacob will be remembered for his warm smile, kind heart, and generous soul. He had a way of making those around him feel welcome and cared for, his laughter and easygoing spirit left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

He found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. Whether he was casting a line while fishing, spending a day at the beach, or sharing a good laugh with family and friends, Jacob treasured the moments spent with the people he loved most.

Jacob is survived by his beloved son, Jackson Evans; his loving parents, Terry and Julina Evans; his sister, Summer Evans; and his fiancée, Lindsay Green Mashburn. He also leaves behind many extended family members and friends who will deeply miss his love, kindness, and unforgettable smile.

Though his time with us was far too short, Jacob’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. His legacy of love, generosity, and compassion will continue to inspire those whose lives he touched.

The family appreciates the love, prayers, and support they have received during this difficult time. Funeral and memorial service arrangements will be announced by the family.