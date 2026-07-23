THE GOOD STUFF: Talking Trees Children’s Trout Derby brings families together

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The late Doug Larson, who wrote a column for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, once noted, “If people concentrated on the really important things in life, there’d be a shortage of fishing poles.”

Each year, several thousand people who understand the important things in life – mainly time with family – gather for the annual Talking Trees Children’s Trout Derby. There will be laughter and screams of joy at a trout rising up and taking a bait. There will be tears of those which got away. But, most of all, there will be togetherness.

This year’s event, the 25th Annual, is set for Saturday, Aug. 1 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oconaluftee Island Park in downtown Cherokee, N.C. It is free and for children ages 3-11. You can register online at: https://visitcherokeenc.com/events/talking-trees-childrens-trout-fishing-derby/ or in person on Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cherokee Welcome Center.

Organizers state that over $20,000 in prizes will be given away including the grand prize – a Polaris RZR 150.

The Trout Derby is an official event of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and is facilitated by several tribal programs including: EBCI Natural Resources (which includes Cherokee Fisheries & Wildlife Management), Cherokee Fish Hatchery, EBCI Facilities Management, EBCI Division of Commerce, Cherokee Indian Police Dept., Cherokee EMS, Cherokee Fire Dept., and others.

Sponsors are an important part of the event and have been since its inception. This year’s sponsors include:

Golden Trout ($10,000+): Vannoy Construction

Rainbow Trout ($5,000 – $9,999): Tribal Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission

Brook Trout ($3,500 – $4,999): S&ME, Inc.

Donaldson Trout ($1,500 – $3,499): Great Smokies Inn

Brown Trout ($500 – $1,499): Granny’s Kitchen; EW2 Environmental, inc.; Cherokee Enterprises; Smart Electronic Co. Inc.

The late Ted Hughes, English poet and writer, once said, “Fishing provides that connection with the whole living world.”

While not everyone who attends the Talking Trees Children’s Trout Derby will catch a fish or go home with a prize, everyone who attends will gain a closer bond with their family and the natural world.